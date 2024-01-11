Family-Friendly Fun to Beat Winter Blahs

Cool winter days may have you tempted to burrow under a blanket and wait out the weather, but there are plenty of entertaining and affordable ways to enjoy quality family time together despite chilly temperatures.

Kids who are cooped up indoors during the winter often get restless, but you can make the most of that boredom by gathering everyone and discovering new ways to create memories together.

Get Your Game On

Forget about screen play and instead show the younger generation how much fun it can be to take on family rivals with classic board games or work in teams to complete age-appropriate puzzles. These activities allow everyone to participate and practice skills like problem solving while having fun.

Make a Meal Together

You likely know it’s a good idea to gather the family around the table for a meal, but there’s no need to wait until the food is done. Not only does cooking together give you something fun to do as a family, but it also helps kids develop important life skills and healthy habits, exposes them to new food options and allows them to practice reading and math when they follow recipes.

Explore What Surrounds You

Resist the temptation to huddle indoors and instead explore how your community transforms with the seasons. Look for the best sledding hills or check out seasonal attractions like ice rinks and festivals. Even taking a family drive to see the holiday lights or marvel at the way snow transforms your surroundings gives you a way to break out of the house and enjoy some entertaining fun.

Encourage Artistic Expression

Once kids are bundled up properly, there’s little that tops good old-fashioned snow days. Snow angels, snow forts and snowmen are just the beginning. Inviting kids to create and design lets their imaginations run wild and, with a little luck, they’ll run off some of that pent-up energy, too. If you’re stuck inside, encourage creativity through arts and crafts, or make mealtimes a chance for children to explore their artistic sides by allowing them to customize toppings on favorites such as waffles.

Give Back to Others

It’s never too early to learn the intrinsic good of giving back, and cold winter months are an ideal time to instill a giving mindset. As a family, you could volunteer time at a local food bank or work together to assemble care kits with warm blankets and socks for the homeless. You could write letters to soldiers or make seasonal greeting cards for seniors at a local nursing home. Big or small, they’re gestures that make a lasting impression on young minds.