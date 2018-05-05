Easy Cinco de Mayo Recipes

Break out the piñata, margaritas, and sombreros because it’s Cinco de Mayo time! The Mexican army was an underdog when they defeated the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5th, 1862. Now over 150 years later their victory is still celebrated in Mexico and internationally. Whether you are of Mexican heritage or not, the day is always an exciting celebration of food and culture. Instead of going to a Mexican restaurant get creative in the kitchen. Get your Cinco de Mayo menu ready today with these easy recipes for an unforgettable fiesta.

Mexican Street Corn Salad

Start out with something light and refreshing that will prepare the palate for exciting flavors. This salad encompasses all of the flavors of street corn in a lightly creamy sauce accompanied by tomatoes, red onions, black beans, cilantro, and cojita cheese. The variety of textures and flavors makes for a memorable starter or side dish.

Pork Taquitos

These tasty cigar-like appetizers are perfect for dipping. The flavorful pork filling adds depth to the snack. The crispy exterior pairs well with guacamole, salsa, and sour cream.

Green Chicken Enchiladas

Enchiladas are always a classic meal. This version features a green tomatillo sauce isn’t spicy like other enchilada sauces can be. It is also very simple to make at home, but a canned option also works well. Delicious Monterrey jack cheese accompanies the tender chicken for a magnificent meal.

Fish Tacos with Sweet Pickle Sauce

Make a fish taco with blackening seasoning accenting the delicate tilapia. Sliced avocado and tomato finish off the dish with creamy tartar sauce inspired sweet pickle sauce.

Mexican Chicken Skewers

If the weather is nice take the party outside with these grilled favorites. Simple preparation and virtually no mess, these tasty skewers pack a powerful punch of flavor that gets cooled off with creamy guacamole dip.

Easy Sopapilla Cheesecake Dessert

No celebration is complete without an ample supply of sweets to finish the meal. This easy-to-prepare dessert is a spinoff of the original fried handheld sopapilla and simple to make for a group.

Huevos Rancheros Sandwich

The flavors of huevos rancheros are delicious on a perfectly toasted roll.

Spicy Beef and Cheese Empanadas

These travel sized treats are full of sauce, cheese, and meat without all the mess. If not everyone in your group eats beef you can simply swap out the fillings as desired.

Mexican Chocolate Tres Leches Cake

This cake is ooey gooey and oozing with a variety of flavors like creamy chocolate with a little pop of heat courtesy of added cayenne pepper in the cake and frosting.

Mexican Sweet Buns (Conchas)

These sweet treats are typically a breakfast item reminiscent of an amazing blend of donut and roll. Best served warm and chewy with slightly melted frosting.

Summer Lobster Tacos

May is the perfect time of year to enjoy some refreshingly light seafood dishes. These lobster tacos have fresh ingredients and minimal effort. Top the fresh lobster with chopped mangos, avocado, cucumber, and cilantro. Top with a squeeze of a freshly squeezed lime for an additional zest.

Crock Pot Queso Blanco

Skip all the dishes and mazy a lazy person’s queso that tastes like a chef made it. Use your Crockpot to make an amazing dip or topping for homemade nachos.

Steak Fajitas with Sweet Potato and Poblano

This delicious entree is actually very quick to create. There is just the right amount of variety in textures with chewy steak, velvety sweet potatoes, and savory poblano peppers melting together into magnificence.

Skillet Chipotle Shrimp

A one pan main dish that can be served on tortillas for tacos or with rice and beans just to name a couple of options, but there are countless more. Roasted tomatoes and canned chipotle peppers add a powerful smoky flavor that is perfectly offset with Mexican crema and a lime.

Mexican Turkey Burgers

Enjoy a low-fat burger with a Mexican flair. Corn, bell peppers, garlic, and salsa add a new depth of flavor and juiciness. No bun for this burger, it is served up on a tortilla with lettuce and sour cream instead of ketchup and mustard. Ready to take it to the next level? Add quesadilla cheese to the top of the burger and melt into heavenly goodness.