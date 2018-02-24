DIY Tricks for Removing Salt Stains

The salt from ice melt leaves stains on shoes, clothes and even your carpet. Don’t throw anything out or hire expensive cleaners when you can remove these stains yourself with household items you have on hand. Restore your clothes, shoes and carpet back to life with the helpful tips below.

Clothes

White vinegar is your best friend for removing salt stains. Thankfully, most people already have a container of white vinegar on hand. Clothes are tricky for removing salt stains, but it’s possible. Stains on colored fabrics must be removed as soon as possible to prevent discoloration. If you let the stain set, there is a good chance the pigmentation of your clothing may be altered. Rinse the affected area with lukewarm water right away. Gently rub the stains to remove excess salt under water. If the stain is already set in, let the clothes soak overnight.

Allow the clothing to air dry. If the stain remains, brush lightly, in a sweeping motion to prevent pushing the salt into the fibers. Mix one part vinegar with three parts water and sponge it over the stains. Let it sit for a few minutes, but not long enough to dry. Blot it with a cloth and launder the clothing with detergent. Check the stain before switching the clothing to the dryer. If the stain still remains, repeat the vinegar-water solution step and wash again.

Shoes

Time to clean off those stylish leather boots and get them ready for spring! Unfortunately, shoes and boots bear the brunt of winter salt stains. However, white vinegar will remove these stains just as easy as wiping them away. The key to removing stains from your shoes is immediate attention. Salt will damage the integrity of your shoe’s fabric, so you’ll want to treat the stain as soon as possible. The longer it stays on the shoe, the more it sets in.

While you could simply treat the stain directly with white vinegar itself, you’ll want to dilute it due to the strong odor. Vinegar breaks up the salt and lifts it almost immediately.

Mix together

• 1 tablespoon white vinegar

• 1 cup cold water

Once mixed, thoroughly sponge the diluted vinegar onto the stains until they have disappeared. Let your shoes air dry, especially if your shoes are leather to prevent fading. If you’re dealing with suede boots, use a soft hairbrush to scrub the vinegar into the shoe’s fibers before letting it air dry. After the shoes are dry, use a brush to help restore the suede texture.

When your shoes are dry and the stains are gone, treat them with a shoe conditioning product or stain repellent. Stay away from waterproofing sprays if you are dealing with leather, it could clog the pores of the leather and not allow breathability.

Carpets

Have you noticed powdery white stains in your car from trekking in and out during your commute to work, or perhaps on the carpet in your home? Rock salt can, unfortunately, get ground into the carpet, and might require more scrubbing than clothes or shoes.

Luckily, white vinegar is great for treating stubborn carpet salt stains. Start with your diluted mixture of water and white vinegar. You could also use dishwashing soap, but vinegar is more powerful at removing salt stains. Use a cloth or sponge and thoroughly cover the stained areas. Using a soft hairbrush, lightly scrub the area. Keep a light hand and use an upward sweeping motion to prevent working the salt deeper into the carpet.

Blot the treated area with a dry cloth using a dabbing motion rather than scrubbing, until the area is as dry as possible. If the stain remains, repeat the process again. Salt is stubborn, but the vinegar solution will work to remove it eventually.

If you treated rugs or car mats, feel free to air them outside to get rid of the strong vinegar smell. However, if the treated area is wall-to-wall or car carpet, open the windows to let in some fresh air. A fabric freshener spray could also help lighten the vinegar odor as well.

These DIY techniques are great methods for quickly treating your belongings without purchasing any chemicals or cleaners. They effectively restore your clothes, shoes, and carpets back the way they were before the stains appeared.