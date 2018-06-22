Tips for Taking your Dog to Work

Businesses are recognizing the role that dogs play in the lives of people, and they are setting aside days where dogs are welcome in the work environment. Here are some helpful tips to consider when bringing your favored four-legged companion into the office with you.

Consider your Transportation Options

If you have the option of driving, we suggest taking your dog by car to work. While most dogs are welcome on Metro buses and trains, if you and your dog haven’t been in that situation before, it can cause additional stress for both of you. Provide an environment comfortable and stress-free environment and where you can start your day together.

Bring Something Cozy and Comforting from Home

Bring in a doggy bed or a blanket to work to provide additional comfort and security in an unfamiliar environment. Bring a favorite toy or snuggle companion for added comfort and security.

Bring Toys & Treats

Bring puzzle toys and treats to capture your pet’s attention and pass the time. A good rawhide bone, a puzzle or treat ball, and additional treats for good behavior will reinforce desired behaviors and keep your dog from engaging in undesirable ones.

Lay Low

Not all people are dog fans, and that’s okay. Just because you’re wild about your dog doesn’t mean that your desk mate will be. Keep everyone in the office more comfortable by having a plan for your dog’s busy periods, and do what you can to be proactive about disruptions during your workday such as bathroom breaks and walks. Stick to your regular schedule of work and maintain productivity while enjoying your time with your favored pet, and who knows? Your desk mate might eventually come around.

Be Present For All Interactions

Be present if people ask to interact with your pet and offer helpful tips to help manage any distress your pet may experience due to interactions with strangers. Offer treats for desired behavior, and praise for staying calm under pressure.

Bring Food & Water

You wouldn’t expect to go to work and then be denied certain dignities like the right to drink, eat and use the bathroom. Make sure your pet has plenty of what is needed during his regular day, and provide it on schedule, just as he would get at home. Schedule regular breaks for movement and bathroom duty, and your dog will feel right at home in his new temporary environment.

Prepare Yourself for Distractions and Delays

Even the best behaved of dogs are bound to experience distraction and delays in during the workday. Take this in stride and don’t get too stressed out if you don’t accomplish all that you set out to do on visit day.

Leave Yourself An “Out”

Whether it be excessive gas, loud barking, or erratic behavior, leave yourself the opportunity to bring your dog back home, or to a care provider if necessary. While you might want your dog with you, your work environment might be too stressful or distracting. Have a plan B, and be prepared to remove your dog from a potentially damaging situation if it becomes too much for anyone involved.

Enjoy Therapy Dog Stress Relief

If you’ve been pounding away at your computer for hours or if you find yourself worrying about completing a big project under a certain deadline, give yourself a few minutes to interact with and care for your pet. This will leave you refreshed and ready to return back to that project.

Ask For Help If Needed

Find a trusted coworker to watch your dog if you have to grab a quick bite or if you need a bathroom break. Identify someone that can care for your dog in your absence, and suddenly your disappearances won’t be so stressful.