You’ve finally adopted a puppy and it’s time to bring your newest family member home. Here are some tips for new puppy parents to make the transition easier for both you and your puppy.

Puppy-Proof

Just like baby proofing a home, puppy proofing makes it safer for them to play.

Supplies

• Dog bed

• Crate

• Food and water bowl

• Toys

• Food and treats

• Collar and leash

• Grooming supplies

Time to Bring Your Pup Home

It’s a great idea to introduce your puppy to the crate on the ride home. The poor little thing will be terrified and excited at the same time. Place it in the backseat with a cozy blanket and some fun toys to make the transition more comfortable.

First Things First

When you get your furry friend home, potty time is a priority. Take your puppy out of the crate and show him or her where they are allowed to go potty. After they go potty, introduce him or her to their leash and collar as you take them inside. Once inside, you can sit and play with them until they get comfortable. Introduce them to their chew toys so you’ll be able to use them later when you catch them chewing on something bad.

Crate

Having a crate will make so many things easier for your puppy. It’s their own little safe place, and they will rarely potty inside their crate. However, you don’t want to leave them in it for too long. It’s a great temporary place to keep them safe.

Baby Gates

Baby gates are ideal for keeping a rambunctious puppy safe in a secure, confined area.

Potty Training

Puppies need to go outside first thing in the morning, after every meal, and before you go to sleep. They’ll soon begin to let you know when they need to go.

Exercise

They have a lot of energy. They will burn off a little when they go outside to potty. Daily walks are also a great way to get some fresh air and exercise.

Food

Stick to the same food that your puppy is used to. Feed your puppy meals, instead of leaving food out. It helps with potty training and motivates them.

First Pet Visit

Within the first couple of days, you’ll want to schedule a vet visit for an introduction. Consider tags and microchips to help keep your pet safe.

Photos & Videos

Take lots of photos to cherish the memories. Just like babies, puppies grow up quick. Treasure those tiny moment with beautiful photographs and videos.