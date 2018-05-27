Tips for Keeping Your Canine Cool

Whether you’re at home or around town, your pooch will face unique challenges in the summer heat. Enjoy the summertime together by following tips below to keep your canine cool.

Stay Hydrated

We all know how important drinking water is and how refreshing it is on a hot day. If your dog is dehydrated in the summer, he/she will quickly overheat. Keeping your pup hydrated will replace the fluids lost during urination and sweating. If your dog seems lazy, moody, has a dry nose and sunken in eyes, he/she might be dehydrated. Switch to canned food for the summer and make puppy ice pops to keep water hydrated.

The Dos and Don’ts of Grooming

Before you take your pet to the groomer for a summer haircut, a shave down might not be the best option for your dog. Many breeds have long hair to keeps them warm in the winter keeps them cool in the summer. The undercoat thins out, leaving the overcoat to shield your pup’s skin from the sun, allowing the air to ventilate. The long hair can take much longer to grow back, and cutting it might leave your pooch open to ridicule at the dog park for several years, be sure to do your research first.

Hot Cars are Dangerous

It’s a common misconception that dogs don’t have sweat gland but they do. However, they only produce sweat on areas of their body that don’t have hair, like their nose or the bottom of their paws. Besides those small areas, dogs have to rely on panting to cool down. If you think it’s hot in a parked car for us, think about how hot it is for your pup who lacks an efficient cooling mechanism.

Exercise During Cooler Parts of the Day

On a beautiful day, it’s hard not to take advantage of every moment of sunshine with your pet. In the high heat of the summer, try to limit strenuous activity to the cooler parts of the day and closely monitor your pooch for overheating. Remember a brisk walk for you is a equal to a sprint for a small breed dog.

Keep the AC On

Many people try to save by setting their air-conditioners to cool only when family members are home. Make sure the temperature stays in a comfortable range, or consider investing in a unit that can cool the space to keep your dog cool.

Protect the Paws

In the summer, concrete can be downright vicious on your pup’s pads. It’s easy to forget how hot the concrete can get when we benefit from the protection of our shoes. Make sure you check the heat level of the sidewalk before you decide to bring your dog along. Keep your dog off the concrete during the hot parts of the day, let him/her walk in the grass whenever possible and consider buying footwear to protect your pet’s paws.

Made in the Shade

If you plan to be out and about with your dog on a hot day, schedule time to take breaks in the shade. Remember, your dog doesn’t have as efficient a cooling mechanism as you do, and he has to rely primarily on panting and thermal radiation through the body to release heat. If the heat gained from the thermal radiation from the sun exceeds the heat loss from his body, he/she won’t be able to cool down. When you see that your pet starts to lay down in the shade every chance he/she gets, give him/her some time to cool off. Once his/her breathing returns to normal, he/she will be back to his usual self.

How to Know When Your Pup is Overheated

In the summertime, it’s easy for your pooch to get overheated. Your dog’s normal running temperature is about three to four degrees hotter than yours. If his temperature rises to 103 degrees, it’s time to be concerned. If it rises above 104, a trip to the vet is in order. Other signs of overheating include panting that won’t stop, gummy saliva, moody or lethargic behavior, muscle spasms and clumsiness. Your pup won’t tell you when he/she is not feeling well, so it’s up to you to be proactive.

Staying cool in the summer is a challenge for all of us, especially our furry friends. Most dogs love the outdoors, and they love spending time with their owners even more. By staying aware of their needs, you will ensure many healthy years for your pooch and will make plenty of happy memories.