Reasons to Spay or Neuter Your Pets

As you venture down the path of new pet ownership, you will come upon a slew of decisions that will affect the rest of his or her life. What should you feed him/her? Should your Chihuahua have his/her own bed? Should you spay or neuter your Siamese?

Reasons to surgically alter your pet so he or she can no longer reproduce are several. They can be narrowed down to five of the most important motivators that benefit you, your dog or cat, and your community.

Health Benefits of Spaying or Neutering

Both males and female dogs and cats enjoy health benefits that can increase the quality of their lives and extend their lifespan by one to three years (three to five for cats).

Neutering Males

• Decreased prostate cancer or enlargement

• Decreased testicular cancer

Spaying Females

• a decreased incidence of mammary gland tumors

• Significantly reduce the possibility of pyometra, which is a dangerous infection of the uterus.

Helps with Overpopulation

The number of puppies or kittens were not spayed will astound you. Left to their own devices female dogs can produce two litters a year and cats three. A conservative estimate figures the average stray unspayed female dog with her offspring can produce 67,000 puppies over a six-year reproductive lifetime. A male will attempt to mate with as many females as he can, producing an endless stream of litters.

Decreases Roaming

Male dogs and cats, and females to a lesser extent, will roam great distances to find potential mates. Males can detect females in heat for miles in all directions, and will travel to find them. Neutering your pet will eliminate this primal and relentless drive behind roaming and his efforts to escape home and fenced-in structures.

Decreases Aggression

One of the critical activities that come with mating for male dogs and cats is fighting for the right to reproduce. Males compete for territory as well as for females. A female in heat incites a rise in testosterone and corresponding aggression in male animals. A dog or cat can turn misplaced aggression against you, other people, and other pets in the home. Pets through attempts to mate can become severely injured in fights with other males or in attacks by females who do not welcome their advances. Canine bites are very serious and occasionally fatal, making a compelling reason to alter your dog. Catfights lead to frequent abscesses. Females in heat experience hormonal peaks and can themselves manifest uncharacteristic signs of aggression.

Eliminates Crying & Pain

A female dog who remains reproductively intact has a heat cycle approximately every six months from the age of about six to eight months. During this time she may become restless and pant a lot. She will also experience vaginal discharge for up to three weeks, part of which is quite blood-tinged. Finally, through pheromones, she will attract every unaltered male dog within a three-mile radius. Cats are in heat every three weeks during the mating season and manifest it through persistent yowling and restless sometimes obnoxious behavior. Spaying your dog or cat, preventing her from going into heat, will eliminate all of these problems.