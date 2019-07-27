Pet Fire Safety Tips

Did you know that over 1000 home fires are started by pets every year? And, most of those fires could have been preventable with a little knowledge. If you have furry friends in your home, there are a few extra precautions that you should be taking concerning fire safety, especially if they have the run of the house when you aren’t home.

Home Security System

There are many advantages of having a home security system that go beyond just keeping your home safe from intruders. You can also have your smoke alarms connected to it. That way, if you aren’t at home, and the alarms go off, help may be able to arrive in time to get your animals out and save your home.

Pet Alert Stickers

It’s a good idea to have them prominently displayed where they will be quickly seen in case of an emergency. You could have them on your front and back doors and also on the windows of any rooms where the animals may be. Pet alert stickers can lead rescuers to your animals, saving their lives if they’re trapped.

Stoves

The knobs on stove tops are the number one cause of home fires started by pets. It usually happens because there’s something on the stove or kitchen counter that catches their attention. And, depending on where the knobs are located, both dogs and cats can inadvertently turn them on. You can either remove the knobs or buy covers that lock them in place.

Candles

If you like to burn candles in your home, be especially cautious if there are animals around the open flame. Curious by nature, they might try to investigate the dancing flame or aroma that the candle is emitting. All it takes is one second, and the quick swipe of a paw, and a lit candle can tip over and ignite the surrounding area quickly. Never leave candles unattended.

You could also think about using flame-less candles if you like to have that ambiance in different rooms.

Fireplaces

They’ll be attracted to the heat, and some animals can sometimes get a little too close, exploring the source of all that beauty and warmth. It’s always a good idea to stay near a lit fireplace to keep an eye on your little buddies. Always keep a screen in place so they can’t get too close. And, make sure the fire is extinguished before going to bed.

Cords

They love to chew, especially when they’re young and teething. And, it always seems like different animals are attracted to different things. Puppies tend to aim at furniture legs and drapes. Kittens will chew and scratch on whatever they want. But, one thing that they all have in common is their curiosity.

Electrical cords should be a concern for all pet owners. Animals see them as fun to play with, and they’re easy to chew on. Unfortunately, that curious chewing can both cause them serious injury and potentially spark a flame. You should always keep any cords hidden behind furniture or safely secured away from your little friends.

Outside Water Bowls

Never use clear glass bowls to hold their water outdoors, especially if it’s on or near wood. The hot sun will reflect through the water, and the heat that’s transmitted can be hot enough to be flammable, sparking a fire. It’s safer to keep their water bowls in the shade, and avoid using glass.

Don’t Let Them Roam

Even with your best intentions, there could be hazards that they could get into when you aren’t home. A great way to keep them protected from any potential danger is to have safe, secure area where they can be comfortably confined when you leave them alone.

• Crates are ideal spots to keep them safe. It’s easy to use a crate if it has been a part of their training. It it hasn’t, just make it cozy for them. Add in some of their favorite toys and they’ll get used to it quickly. You can also help them get used to a crate by leaving the door to it open when you’re home and put things inside of that they’ll want. They’ll start to think of it as their own personal space.

• Baby gates can be used to block off doorways and keep dogs in certain rooms. This could come in handy sometimes even if you are at home with them.

• You could even have a designated room in the house that they know is theirs. This can work with both cats and dogs. Put them safely in their own room with everything that they need and they’ll be perfectly content while you’re gone.

Collars

Some animals are very resistant to collars, but it’s really a necessity for their safety, especially if there’s a home emergency and you’re not there to help. If your home is burning and your pets are trapped inside, collars will help the emergency personnel contain them and get them to a safe place. And, if they get scared and escape, their collar is essential for identifying them.

Include Your Animals in Your Evacuation Plan

You and your family probably already have an evacuation plan in case of any home emergency. Make sure your animals are included in those plans. If you have more than one pet, maybe each person has the responsibility of getting one animal to safety. If you aren’t able to locate all of your animals quickly and safely, get out of the house and leave the doors open. They might be hiding. Calling them from outside might help.

They only get to be with us for a short time, and your furry family members depend on you to keep them safe. With a little planning and a few precautions, you’ll have the peace of mind in knowing that they are safe in your home.