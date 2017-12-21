How to Manage the Cost of Pet Care while Saving Money

Pet costs can be overwhelming, but here are ways to reduce the amount that you spend on your pet. Manage the cost of care while saving money with the helpful hints below.

Adopt, Don’t Shop

Adopt a pet instead of buying one. Adoption is much cheaper than buying an animal from a breeder or a pet store and can even save an animal’s life.

Compare Veterinarian Care Costs

When selecting a vet, compare prices. You can save yourself a lot of money by choosing a vet that offers cheaper exam rates. There may even be discounts available if you have multiple pets. The best way to manage vet bills is to find a vet that will provide quality pet care that is affordable. Once you have found a vet, make sure that you stay on top of your pet’s vaccinations.

Preventive Care

Preventative care will save you money on those emergency vet visits. Keeping your pet healthy involves getting them regular checkups. It is less expensive to prevent a problem than to deal with the aftermath. Another thing to consider with preventative care is medication needs. Flea and heartworm medication are important to keep your pet healthy. Ask your vet if there are generic medications that you can use.

Consider Pet Insurance

Depending on the breed of your pet, consider pet insurance. Some breeds are more prone to illnesses and other health problems. If you have one of these breeds, you will likely spend a lot of time at the vet.

Having pet insurance may pay off. If you have a reasonably healthy pet, it may not be in your favor to purchase insurance. You may even want to look into catastrophic pet insurance. This type of insurance is only for major emergency expenses.

Buy High Quality Pet Food

The type of food that you feed your pet is important. The best way to keep your pet healthy is to feed them correctly. Select a brand that meets your pet’s nutritional needs. Many generic brands are just as good as their name brand counterparts.

Buy Food in Bulk

Purchase pet food in bulk, it is typically cheaper to buy pet food larger bags.

Maintain Portion Control

Portion control is imperative. Feed your pet the right amount of food. Obesity in pets can lead to just as many health conditions as in people.

Exercise

Make sure that your pet gets enough exercise. An essential part of keeping your pet healthy is to keep moving. Dogs need frequent walks. Take your pet to the dog park, this is great for exercise and socializing. This will allow your dog to run and play off leash. Cats also need exercise, this can involve chasing a laser dot or playing with toys.

Purchase Generic Items

Another way to save money, is to buy generic items for your pet. You can even make your own toys and pet beds. Just make sure that any items that you buy are safe for your pet.

Buy Bones from the Butcher

Check with your local butcher for bones for your dog. This is generally cheaper than purchasing bones at the pet store and your dog will love it.

Grooming

Grooming is one thing you can do at home for your pet to save money. Trim your dog’s nails outside. As a part of your grooming routine, clean your pet’s ear and brush their teeth (poor dental hygiene can result in expensive vet visits). This is important for both cats and dogs. You should brush your pet’s teeth at least twice a week.

Train Your Dog Yourself

Before taking your dog to a trainer, research how to train your dog yourself. There are lots of good sites that offer advice on how to train your dog. You can even purchase training books to help you with this task. A well- trained dog will save you a lot of grief and money.

Purchase a good Collar and Leash

Better quality items tend to last longer and they can also be safer for your pet. Make sure that you purchase a breakaway collar for your cat. This prevents them from getting injured if they get caught on something.

Train your dog to not chew on their leash: puppies can be notorious for this type of behavior. Consider using a cheaper training leash until your dog has mastered this skill, (having to replace leashes can be costly.)

Pet-Proof Your Home

Animals can get into just as much trouble as young children. Having a safe environment can save you those unexpected vet bills that are associated with emergencies.

There are many ways to manage the cost of pet care. Consider some of these tips above on how to manage your pet care costs.