How to Protect Your Pets during Summer Fireworks

A number of citizens’ blast fireworks during patriotic days, unfortunately, dogs, cats and other types of the pets are greatly affected by fireworks. Most pets can be trained to remain calm during the celebrations. Here are a few tips on how to protect and keep your pet calm during fireworks.

Train Your Pet to Remain Cool and Relaxed

One of the most effective and long-term solutions is to train your pet to remain calm and relaxed whenever you blast fireworks. One way of doing so is by taking them with you to gatherings where fireworks are blasted. Make sure to observe their reaction in order to tell whether they are comfortable or distressed. If your dog or cat is too scared, stick by them and comfort them by rubbing their bodies and patting them. With time, they will be able to cope with the fireworks and understand that the celebrations are not meant to harm them.

Nevertheless, if your pet can not stand the blast, trainers advise that the pet is not cuddled and is instead taken to a quiet and safe environment. Pet cuddling should be done when the pet is relaxed to ensure that they are not trained to fear fireworks in future. Further, pet owners are advised not to force their pets to adapt to firework blasts since not all pets eventually get comfortable.

Create a Safe Haven for your Pet

Despite rigorous training, many pets never adapt to the noise and light that comes with firework blasts. Building a quiet and comfortable safe haven can helping pets deal with fireworks. Most pets are restless and distractive during this time. If your pet hides, do not try to grab him or her.

Calm your Pet with Aromatherapy and Feeding

The smell, both from the gunpowder and the fireworks affect most pets. Dogs have an acute sense of smell and are affected by the aroma released during firework blasting. Use an aroma spray to calm your pet. Spray your pet’s safe haven and coat and collar. Feed your dog more than the usual portion to keep them calm and occupied. Be sure to feed them during the blast, to keep your dog occupied and distracted.

Ensure They Have a Clearly Visible ID

Make sure you dog always has a nametag on. During fireworks some pets might run away in fright. The best way to ensure that you can trace your pet in case they take off is to have them wear a traceable collar or a nametag. Include all the details about your pet and information on how to reach you quickly and fast on the nametag. If your pet strays, anyone who comes across your pet can contact you.

Comfort and Massage your Pet

Comforting and massaging your pet after every traumatic experience goes a long way in helping them adapt to the situation and to resume their normal lives as well.

Pets are excellent companions, and we must look out for them even if we are having fun. It is important to understand the situations that make them uncomfortable and to be compassionate enough to be there for them.