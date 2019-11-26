Homemade Thanksgiving Dog Treats

Winter holidays are upon us again. If your dog has celebrated a couple of Thanksgivings with you, then he knows what to expect. Even a puppy can sense when something has changed. They can feel the joy and excitement in the air. Our dogs do not need to understand the nuances of Thanksgiving or its history to partake in the holiday spirit. A DIY Thanksgiving dog treat is a magical way to tell your dog how special he or she is. You also will avoid feeding your pet table scraps that can cause an upset stomach or other issues.

When you picture homemade treats for your dog on Thanksgiving, your first impulse may be to feel overwhelmed. How are you supposed to fit oven-baked dog cookies in between pumpkin pie and stuffing? We compiled a few of the biggest hits for canine palates, and many are so easy and fun they can be a welcome break from the chaos of preparing your Thanksgiving feast. You can even make a few of the treats ahead of time and freeze them.

Pumpkin Smoothie

You may as well start you and your dog’s festivities with a wholesome breakfast treat. The only two ingredients you need are pumpkin puree and plain yogurt. Blend them, and you have a creamy dessert with lots of fiber from the pumpkin and some probiotics from the yogurt. You can serve a delightful smoothie as a yummy juice or a frozen popsicle. Remember to pour the treat into a shallow cup or a bowl so your dog can get easily get to it.

Apple Cobbler Muffins

These cupcakes take less than an hour and a half to prepare and bake. Use a small amount of candy or wafer coating for your unique designs. The result looks edible enough for even you to eat. Ingredients include apples and applesauce, whole wheat flour, honey, and an egg.

Hypoallergenic Sweet Potato Treats

Does your dog struggle with allergies? There is no reason they cannot still enjoy a tasty Thanksgiving treat. These sweet potato morsels are grain-free, and you can use bananas, carrots, apples or a variety of other ingredients your four-legged friend can tolerate. The fruits add depth to a base of sweet potatoes and coconut flour, rich in vitamins and antioxidants. Less is usually better for hypersensitive individuals, so choose your ingredients wisely.

Turkey and Sweet Potato Meatballs

Using leftover Thanksgiving ingredients is a stretch since you only want plain mashed sweet potatoes and unseasoned turkey trimmings for these delectable dog treats. What dog would not enjoy a tasty meatball to round out his Thanksgiving dinner? On a special occasion, maybe turkey and sweet potato meatballs could substitute for the entire dinner. Bound with oats and honey, you can prepare the meatballs in a slow cooker or bake them in the oven.

Pumpkin Pies

You do not need to fear failure with these dainty tidbits. They require baking, but you only need five ingredients. Furthermore, you do not have to worry about the pie filling developing cracks. Once you mix the crust, line a few muffin papers and top with canned pumpkin. After 20 minutes in the oven, they look like pastries from a delicatessen. The secret ingredient in the crust is peanut butter.

Sweet Potato Casserole

This splendid dish eliminates the problem many dogs have digesting vegetables and fruits by cooking them. With antioxidant-rich foods like carrots, sweet potatoes, apples and coconut, sweet potato casserole is healthy and a tasty break from dinner-as-usual. Kidney beans are a great source of protein, but be cautious about the sodium content.

Sweet Potato Chews

You will want to make these treats ahead of Thanksgiving Day because they will occupy your oven for a few hours. However, nothing beats the convenience of only needing one ingredient. Moreover, a sweet potato chew is a much healthier alternative to most rawhides. Getting the chews right is all in the thickness of the slicing. You can store sweet potato chews in the refrigerator for up to three weeks.

Thanksgiving Meatloaf

Meatloaf is not traditional Thanksgiving fare, but your dog will love this twist on a familiar theme. It will not look like your typical hamburger-based loaf with tomato sauce or ketchup. Nevertheless, your four-legged friend will gobble it up. Collect the leftover carrots, celery, apples, and sweet potatoes from your prep counter, and mix with some turkey you held back. You can also use ground turkey, which will help the loaf hold its shape better. It takes an hour to bake but is an extremely easy dish to make.

Turkey and Cranberry Treats

You can combine two mainstays of a classic Thanksgiving dinner into one biscuit for your dog. Turkey and cranberry biscuits require half an hour of baking, and the dough is perfect for cookie cut-outs. The recipe works with either fresh or frozen turkey. A trick is to add the juices from your fresh-cooked turkey to your dough, adding moisture to the dog biscuits. Cranberries have superb nutritional value, and dogs enjoy the tart flavor, but you can change things up by adding sharp cheddar cheese and apple chunks or bacon bits.

Turkey Dinner Dogsicles

This is an easy and fun treat for your dog. You only need three ingredients and a freezing mold. Cook the sweet potatoes until they are soft, and the result is a popsicle that reflects all the ingredients you use. You can see sweet potato chunks and peas suspended in a frozen block of broth. Frozen turkey dinners can be made ahead of time and are as healthy as they are simple.

Turkey Dinner

Formulated to serve as a balanced full-course meal, your dog will enjoy this chance to indulge her cravings. Its creation only takes 30 minutes, and you can use much of the same foods you are already preparing for the holiday. It is pretty traditional with turkey and gravy, cranberry sauce, and sweet potatoes.