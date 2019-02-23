DIY Biscuits Your Dog Will Love

It’s National Dog Biscuit Day, instead of buying store bought treats, spoil your pooch with homemade biscuits made with love. Try the three recipes below are for delicious dog treats that are way better than any store bought biscuit.

Cranberry Cheese Cookies

Ingredients

• 14-18 oz. of brown rice flour

• 6 oz. of fresh cranberries

• 2 large eggs

• 2 tablespoons of olive oil

• 2-4 tablespoons of water

• 4 ounces of grated Asiago or another hard cheese

Instructions

1) Place 14 ounces of the flour into a food processor along with the cranberries, eggs, olive oil, and cheese.

2) Pulse this mixture until it is combined and the cranberries appear as little specks (the dough will be pink in color and crumbly in texture.)

3) Add the water two tablespoons at a time, while the processor is still running, and continue to mix until a rough ball forms on the side of the bowl (add a little more water if needed).

4) Lay your dough out onto plastic wrap and smooth this sticky mixture.

5) Refrigerate overnight or up to 2 days.

6) When you are ready to bake, divide the dough in half. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets with the parchment paper.

7) Use the remaining flour to liberally dust the halves while you roll each between layers of parchment or plastic wrap until they are about 1/4 inch thick.

8) Cut out the shapes that you desire and place them close together on the baking sheets.

9) Bake at 350 for 10 minutes and then rotate the pans.

10) Bake at 325 degrees for 15-18 minutes or until the shapes are completely baked and slightly hard (they do not have to be too brown in color.)

11) Turn off the oven and open the oven door to let the cookies cool.

12) Leave the treats in the oven until they are completely hard.

Turkey Meatballs

Ingredients

• 1 lb of ground turkey

• ½ cup of chopped cranberries

• 1 cup of green beans (drain beforehand)

• 1 cup of breadcrumbs

Instructions

Take a large bowl and mix the ground turkey, cranberries, green beans, and half of the bread crumbs together. Slowly add the rest of the bread crumbs to the bowl, mixing everything together until it is sticking completely. Next, take this mixture and roll it into balls of the desired size. Place the meatballs on a cooking sheet.

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Place the cooking sheet into the oven and bake the meatballs for 20-30 minutes. Remove the cooking sheet and let the meatballs cool. Your dogs now have their own turkey to gobble up.

Canine Pumpkin Pie

Ingredients

• ¾ whole wheat flour (or a mixture of all-purpose and whole wheat flour)

• ½ cup of oatmeal

• ¼ cup of unsweetened applesauce

• 16 oz. can of pureed pumpkin

• 8 oz. of plain low fat yogurt

• 3-4 tablespoons of water

Instructions

1) Start by placing the oatmeal and flour into a food processor and begin mixing.

2) Slowly add the applesauce to the mix while the processor is still running.

3) Add the water one tablespoon at a time (make sure to use only enough to help make a ball as too much water will make the dough sticky.)

4) Spray some olive or vegetable cooking oil on some wax paper as well as a muffin tin.

5) Roll out the ball of dough onto the wax paper and cut out eight circles.

6) You could also divide the dough into eight smaller balls before rolling them out.

7) Press each of the circles into the bottom and the sides of the muffin tin.

8) Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Place your muffin tin into the oven and bake for eight minutes.

9) Remove from the oven and let the crusts cool before removing them from the muffin tin.

10) Fill each of the crusts with approximately 1/4 cup (around two ounces) of canned pumpkin.

11) Top each pie with a dollop of yogurt, and they are ready to serve.