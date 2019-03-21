Ways to Rock the Cream Soda Blonde Trend

Cream soda blonde hair recently became a trending color amongst celebrities. We all know the saying “Blondes have more fun!” Why not have blonde hair named after something so delicious as cream soda? Cream soda is just as it the name suggests creamy, soft, warm, and gentle.

There is a kaleidoscope of cream soda tones mixed in with darker and lighter shades of golden, dark and light blonde providing a shimmery and sparkly. The contrast of the golden yellows, lighter yellow, light, and medium browns make the cream soda color amazing.

Celebrities Seen Rocking This Trend

Celebrity hairstylists are making cream soda hair the next big thing. Cream Soda Blonde Hair is already making its mark, as more stylists are using it. Some of the celebrities sporting it include Beyonce, Gigi Hadid, and Charlize Theron. Most celebrities have a variation of the color that is blonde-brunette with some lighter highlights that are also dubbed the cream soda color.

How To Achieve The Look

Find a stylist who knows how to create the look. Some stylists are opting to create the look themselves using blonde and dark blonde colors to mix in with a natural medium blonde to give specific highlights to the mix. The cream soda trend is a combination of several warmer tones and some lighter cool tones to blend in. This is what makes the variation and the sparkly effect. Long or short the cut and style will rock the color. The long locks exhibit shimmery warm gold color with soft lighter undertones reflecting the darker ones mixed in. Shorter hair cuts sport light and fun, bouncy, warm tones with lighter and springy mixes.

What Types of Hair Does This Work Best On?

As with any hair dying process, hair must be healthy and oil free. Damaged hair will not dye well and dirty oily hair. Keep the hair hydrated before the dye to promote healthy hair and keep the color longer. Also, all styles and cuts look good with cream soda blonde.

How to Maintain This Look

Keeping your hair clean and hydrated is essential to long-lasting dye. Using a good shampoo and conditioner designed for color stay is also important to the hair dye staying in longer and not washing out.

Some stylists recommend using a no-rinse shampoo and only washing your hair once a week to keep the dye intact. Many stylists suggest getting a trim every eight to ten weeks to help keep split ends down to a minimum. Soft brushing and keeping rats and knots to a minimum will help keep frizz from split ends under control as well.