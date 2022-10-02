How to Achieve Perfect Skin This Fall

When the calendar flips over to the fall season, skin care becomes a whole new ball game. The humidity rapidly drops creating combination or dry skin in those who enjoyed a dewy glow throughout the summer. Dryness can bring on unsightly acne and enlarged pores. Keep your skin perfectly flawless with these autumn skin care tips.

Moisturize

With the dry weather, moisturizer is your best friend. Now is the time to layer and add heavier creams into your skin care regimen. Layering gel and cream moisturizers twice a day will keep flaky and combination skin at bay until the weather begins to warm up again.

Focus Under Your Eyes

The thin skin under your eyes is particularly susceptible to dry fall conditions. This can leave you with dark, bluish circles that make you look like you have been up for days with no sleep. Combat this unflattering look by giving your under eye area special attention in the autumn. When you wash your face, use only warm water to cleanse under your eyes then follow it up with a moisturizing toner. Apply a heavy eye cream before bed and a moisturizing primer under your makeup, it works wonders for baggy under eyes and fine lines.

Pamper Your Lips

The delicate skin on your lips is extra sensitive to fall winds and dry air. Treat your lips right by investing in a good lip balm that you can apply whenever your lips are feeling a little chapped. Avoid exfoliating your lips; this can make dryness worse by irritating the skin. When shopping for lipstick, look for a brand that has a high moisture content that won’t dry out your lips.

Learn to Love Masks

Fall is the perfect time to pull out your favorite face masks and let them work their magic on your dry skin. A sheet mask infuses your skin with moisture while replenishing essential vitamins and minerals. Clay, charcoal and peel-off masks are also great ways to give your skin revitalization on a regular basis. Be sure your skin is clean before you apply any mask.

Choose a Creamy Foundation

When the leaves start to change, you should start thinking about changing your makeup. Switch to a heavier foundation so you can expertly cover any unexpected blemishes while providing additional moisture. Apply a moisture rich primer under your foundation so your makeup doesn’t look a dry or cakey.

Change Pillowcases

Did you know that pillowcases collect dead skin cells and dust? If you don’t change them regularly, you are exposing your skin to this dirt and debris. In the fall, your skin is already at a greater risk of ugly, red bumps. Change your pillowcases twice a week in the fall months to avoid any acne flair ups.

Do Not Forget Your Sunscreen

Make applying sun protection a part of your morning skin care routine and you won’t ever have to worry about premature aging from sun exposure. Unprotected sun exposure is the most harmful element for your skin. Even when it is cool and cloudy outside, you still need to protect your skin from UV rays.

Invest in a Humidifier

One of your best friends in the fall is a humidifier. This magic machine pumps warm, moist air through the rooms in your home, adding moisture back into the air when you sleep, preventing your skin from drying out. Purchase a humidifier with an essential oil diffuser for an added health benefit.

Take a Steamy Shower

Hot, steamy showers can become a great part of your healthy skin care routine. The steam will open up and clear out pores. Be sure to gently pat your face dry and lock in the moisture with a thick, creamy lotion.

Use a Setting Spray Over Your Makeup

During the summer months, the moisture content in the air means we need far fewer cosmetic products to achieve a fresh face of makeup. The drier air of fall doesn’t mean that a fresh face is off the table. Using a setting spray after you finish applying your makeup not only ensures everything stays in place for hours, but it gives you a dewy finish in the middle of fall.

Reevaluate Your Cleansers

When the pumpkin spice lattes pop up in coffee shops, it’s time to take a look at your cleansers and decide if you need something different for fall. If your current cleanser isn’t made up of gentle ingredients, you need to go shopping. When replacing your face wash, avoid products with harsh chemicals and look for a cleanser that is creamy and nurturing.

Follow these skin care tips and enjoy perfect skin this fall so you can focus your attention on hay rides and apple cider knowing that you have soft, beautiful skin.











