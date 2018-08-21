Ways to Get Smooth, Silky Hair

Silky, smooth hair is a dream for many people. Fortunately, getting the silky, smooth hair you want is a goal well within reach with just a little investment of your time.

Wash With Cold Water

To begin, wash hair with cold water. The cold water not only makes you want to shrink, but also makes your hair follicles do the same thing. The smaller hair follicles encourage individual strands of hair to remain flat, making your hair smoother.

Blot Hair Dry

When you step out of the shower, you should avoid rubbing your hair dry because this can cause damage. Instead, gently squeeze and blot your hair dry to keep it smooth.

Condition

Proper hair conditioning is one of the keys to help your hair look silk and smooth. You should deeply condition your hair around once a week. You may consider leaving some of the conditioner in your hair or using a leave-in hair conditioner. Try to keep the conditioner off of your scalp as that will make your hair oily. If you do this properly, you will see that your hair is smoother and silkier than before.

Blow Dry & Flat Iron Less

For many people, getting a shine in their hair is another step to gaining a smooth and silky appearance in hair. You probably blow dry your hair, and you may even use a flat iron. Initially, both of these objects will make the hair appear shiny. The shiny look eventually goes away, and the heat could actually end up damaging the hair and reducing the natural shine.

One way to get the shiny look is to use your flat iron and blow dryer less often. Instead of everyday, use them three or four times a week.

Apply a Serum Solution

There are times when using these objects is necessary for formal events or parties, so you must protect your hair. The easiest way to do this is to apply a serum solution that will protect the hair from the heat.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera gel is an excellent way to help your hair get naturally silky and smooth. The gel has a composition similar to keratin in it, and keratin is a protein that helps build up human hair. This helps the aloe vera penetrate the hair to provide support and nutrients that keep the hair silky and moisturized.

Egg Packs

An egg pack is another way to boost hair health, and it works for all sorts of different hair problems. The egg solution is full of proteins and nutrients that will help your hair stay moisturized. The egg pack will also make your hair have a shiny, smooth, and bouncy appearance.

Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

While not the nicest smelling solution, an apple cider vinegar rinse is an excellent way to maintain the health of your scalp, which will lead to silkier hair. Most hair cleaning products have a basic pH, but your scalp has a slightly acidic pH. This makes the hair drier and less healthy. An apple cider vinegar rinse helps maintain the pH of the scalp while helping close hair follicles to make your hair smoother.

Remove Tangles Before You Shower

Combing and brushing your hair too much does more harm than good. Combing and brushing create friction, which creates frizziness. Before taking a shower, you should use a comb or brush to remove tangles and not brush or comb after the shower. Wet hair breaks more easily than most other states of hair. After that, combing and brushing should only happen a few times a day to style and detangle.

Use Products With Natural Ingredients

There are some ingredients you should avoid in your hair cleaning products. Shampoo products containing sodium lauryl sulfate or ammonium laureth sulfate are extremely tough on your hair, so avoid them. They encourage hair to get thinner and even fall out. Replace these shampoos with ones that contain natural ingredients to see your hair become smoother and silkier.

Wash Less Often

Not many people like to hear this, but you should wash your hair less often. Over washing removes the oils your body naturally produces, which can make your hair less shiny. It may also cause your body to overproduce oils, giving you a greasy look. It also makes your hair more brittle. Try to wash your hair only two or three times a week. You will see an improvement in silkiness and smoothness.

Silk Pillowcases

The pillowcase you sleep on is also affecting your hair. Silk pillowcases are the best pillowcases to use to keep your hair smooth and silky because the silk reduces friction. Additionally, wash your pillowcase at least once a week. Keeping it clean will help your hair keep a smooth and silky appearance.

Trim Your Hair

An effortless way to help your hair turn silky and smooth is to trim it. Removing split ends and other damages that could end up harming the rest of the hair helps avoid frizziness and dryness. Once the damage is removed, your hair will be able to smooth out at the ends. You should trim your hair once every six weeks.

Making your hair smooth and silky may appear to be a project far out of reach, but it really is not. It may require some changes to your routine, but the changes are minor and worth it if you truly want smooth and silky hair.