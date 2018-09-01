Ways to Celebrate World Beard Day

For those who own a glorious beard or for those who just appreciate a well-groomed and styled beard, there is a day for you. World Beard Day is held annually on the first of September. With the holiday fast-approaching, you may be wondering just how you can participate and celebrate all things bearded and beards. From food to contests, this article will equip you with a few ideas to make your next World Beard Day the greatest one yet.

Relax

Many holidays require you to go out and actually do something, this time, stay in instead. Relax on the sofa, watch some TV, eat some good–or unhealthy–food and just stroke your beard comfortingly. You can use the holiday as an excuse to catch up on sleep and me-time as well as actually do stuff that you want to do. If you’re tired of grooming and styling your beard every other single day, then use this day to just let it sit naturally.

Have a BBQ

For those who do feel the need to get out there and celebrate with friends, then host a barbeque. Or, better yet, have one of your friends host a barbeque and just bring some food to compliment whatever it is that they’re cooking. Encourage your friends to grow out their beards for the event and make a day of it. You may be surprised to know but there are actually decorations geared towards World Beard Day available. You can decorate your house or the outside patio with banners, cups, and fun mustache and beard confetti. Games like pin the mustache or beard on the face can be put into place for the children or you could encourage boys and girls to wear zany false beards and mustaches. Essentially, a lot of fun can be had at a barbeque where you eat great food and celebrate the power of the beard with your friends and family.

Give Your Beard TLC

With the rush of life, it can be difficult to set aside time to really allow yourself to groom. For those with beards worth anything, a good grooming session could take anywhere from a half hour to an hour–perhaps even longer. Too often, there’s just not enough time for that level of luxury. On World Beard Day, make sure you give yourself that time. Before you run out for your fun World Beard Day activities, lock yourself in the bathroom and give your beard some good ole tender loving care. Wash it tenderly, shampoo and condition it, and then apply whatever oils you think makes the hair shine and grow strong and healthy. Clean beards are happy beards.

Go To a Concert

You may be surprised to find just how many like-minded people there are out there in regards to beards. In fact, there are a few bands that take their bearded life seriously and often use it as their muse. Whether you choose to see these bands and allow them to pay tribute to your beard–and vice versa–or you select to see a band that pulls in the bearded brethren, you’re sure to have a great time. Enjoy the music and fling your beard in time with the music. You may just find new friends with equally impressive beards who share the same love for World Beard Day as you do.

Look for Festivals

In certain cities and states, there are actually festivals held for World Beard Day. During these festivals, you can find entertainment, delicious food, vendors, and quite a few games and challenges. Not only can you spend time with those who love beards as much as you do, but you can have a great time celebrating the beard. Try confections crafted just for World Beard Day. Laugh with your friends as you bite into a juicy burger and have mustard or ketchup dripping into your beard. Or, for those who are really confident in their beard, you may want to enter a beard contest.

These fun challenges pit bearded man against bearded man. They often have different categories. Longest beard, strongest beard and most intricate beard are just a few of them. Some men even make artworks of their beard by constructing a small object and then wrapping their beard around it to create a scene. Others just tie it up in ways that sometimes seem as though they defy physics. These contests are often for the pros, so you can either enter then or perhaps take some inspiration and prepare your beard for next year’s festival to enter.

For those who are confident in the strength and prowess of their beard, you may instead choose one of the many strength challenges. While these vary, oftentimes bearded men tie their beards to a car or weight or something heavy, and then they have to pull it at a certain distance. The man who pulls the object the furthest is the winner. So, if you believe that your beard is the strongest one out there, test yourself and rise to the challenge.

For those a little short on the beard, festivals often offer similar contests for those with mustaches or even fake beards. In regards to mustaches, the contests are basically focused on presentation. So, if you’re proud of your mustache and its artistic flair, you may want to enter your name and show off your stuff. For those who live a clean-shaven life, some festivals welcome the use of fake beards. In some cases, they even have a contest for the best and wild fake beard out there. You may even be able to knit your own fake beard at certain locations. Essentially, you can use these festivals as places of great fun, whether you’re bearded, mustached, or just clean-shaven.

Decorate

While you can do this even without it being World Beard Day, one of the best methods to bring in the celebration is to decorate your beard. Grab some dye and gel and really go to town. If you have a favorite sport’s team, maybe you should dye your beard in their colors. For those who enjoy attending Pride parades, dye your beard rainbow and stand proud. If your beard is lovely and thick, maybe you can even attach small props to give those who come across you quite a show. Basically, do everything you can to draw attention to your beard. It is something worthy of celebration.

Accessorize

Did you know there is actually beard jewelry? Yes, for those who are tired of just buying their significant other jewelry, now you can buy trinkets and jewelry for yourself. Quite a few stores online offer manly and elegant pieces that you can hang or attach to your beard to give yourself just that much more class. Come World Beard Day, you can accessorize your beard and really stand out from the crowd.

With so many options to honor the beard, you have quite a few to select from. As such, there’s no excuse that when World Beard Day arrives, you’re unprepared. Ultimately, what it all comes down to is your pride for your beard and the care that you have taken of it. So, get out there and join with your brethren to bring in the love for all things bearded this year.