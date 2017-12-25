Ways to Coordinate Jewelry with your Winter Outfits

Winter is all about wearing warm, comfortable clothing, but you can vamp up your look by using a few accessories. Accessorizing well can also give your outfit the much-needed makeover that it deserves, making an outfit more versatile. Here are a few tips to style and accessorize your winter outfits.

Accessorize with Jewelry

Jewelry is one of the best ways to accessorize during the winter, adding depth to any ensemble. Accessories can also pull together an entire outfit, turning something simple into something incredible.

Earrings

There are a lot of earring options to choose from; depending on the type of hat that you wear or the way you tie up your hair this winter. If you are wearing a smaller hat or your hair down, long hanging earrings are the perfect accessories. However, if you have a big hat, select smaller earrings.

Necklaces

Necklaces can bring the simplest attire to life. However, choosing the right necklace depends on the rest of your outfit. Your necklace should match the rest of the jewelry that you are wearing so that it doesn’t look mismatched. Longer statement necklaces establish a flow for the outfit, especially if you are wearing a jacket. Statement pieces are a good option, if you are wearing something that has block colors or monotones. This will break up the outfit and adds a pop of color. Chokers are not good choice, if you are wearing a scarf because they get hidden. If you are not wearing a scarf and want to accessorize using a neckpiece, choose a collar necklace. A collar necklace can help your outfit stand out by adding a touch of bling.

Bracelets

Bracelets are great for adding a few embellishments to your wardrobe. For winter, big chunky bracelets stand out even if you are wearing an oversized coat. Delicate bracelets are a good option, if you want to add a subtle touch.

Brooches

Brooches are an accessory that people tend to forget about, but they can upgrade any attire. Choose a big brooch to make a bold statement or a small dainty pin to add a few subtle embellishments. A brooch can also provide a pop of color if you are wearing a plain coat. If you think that brooches are too old-fashioned, try wearing a button patch for a more modern feel.

Know Your Style

It is always important to know your style. Fashion is all about looking your best and being comfortable in what you are wearing. Stick to the things that you like and look good on you. You can always incorporate new trends, by adding your own personal touch to bring an entire outfit together.

Don’t Over Accessorize

Even though it’s the Christmas season, over-accessorizing can ruin an entire outfit, if it’s not done right. It’s important to know what you are pairing together and how it works in with your entire outfit. Choose one element of your outfit to draw attention to. If you are wearing a simple single colored gown and want to attract attention to your neck, opt for a statement neckpiece to direct the attention there. If have an outfit that is loud and stands out, keep your accessories to the minimum to avoid clashing with other elements in your outfit.

The saying ‘less is more’ definitely applies to accessorizing. Adding on too many accessories can result in your outfit looking disorganized and cluttered. Limit the number of accessories to only two or three to ensure that you do not go overboard with jeweled embellishments.