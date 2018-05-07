Tips to Protect Your Skin from the Sun

Overexposure to sunlight can cause dark marks, wrinkles, and premature aging. Your risk of skin cancer, sunburns, and gradual tissue damage are all increased by everyday exposure to sunlight without any precautions. Protecting your skin from hazardous UV rays is as simple as applying sunscreen to exposed skin, it’s one of the most simple and direct ways to protect yourself. With a few preventative measures, ensure that the sun doesn’t wreak havoc on your skin.

Choose the Best Sunscreen for Your Skin and Lifestyle

It goes without saying that we all need to wear sunscreen. Even people with darker skin, who typically don’t burn very easily, should apply some form of protection against UVA and UVB rays. Choose a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher when going outside. Lower SPF factors may protect against the aging effects of the sun but won’t prevent cancer. Remember to apply it at least 20 minutes before going outside and to reapply during the day.

Don’t Forget Your Eyes and Lips

Make UV blocking shades part of your wardrobe, especially if you work or live around large bodies of water. Include a lip balm that provides UV protection in your daily routine. The skin on your lips is very delicate and prone to damage.

Whenever Possible, Cover Up

Tightly woven, dark colored clothing is best for beating the intense sun, but a light t-shirt will also do the trick. Avoid direct sun exposure by wearing sleeves and pants as often as you can. Choose clothing made of material designed to provide UV protection.

Keep the Kids Out of the Sun

Choose wooded or shaded areas to visit and play during the parts of the day when the sun is strongest. Set up a canopy or sun umbrella in the yard and encourage your little ones to play under the shade. Keep children under 6 months of age out of the sun. Remember that shade doesn’t eliminate the risk associated with UV rays, so be sure to apply a healthy layer of sunscreen to their delicate skin.

Check Your Meds

Some topical creams and prescription medications hinder the skins ability to handle direct sunlight. This is especially true of people who use skin lightening creams. Be sure to read the labels on all of the creams and medications that you take to see if you need to stay away from direct sunlight.

Know the Signs

If you develop rashes, dark spots with uneven borders, or small sores that bleed or won’t heal, see a doctor. People with fair skin are most at risk of developing dermatological issues due to sun exposure. Take the time to apply soothing, nourishing lotions to your skin regularly and to stay hydrated at all times, your skin will thank you for it.