Color sets the tone for specific seasons, moods and memories. Give your hair a specialized color-effect that says, hello autumn! There is no better season than autumn to fall into the fall flannel hair trend that is sweeping the season by storm.

Flannel is the New Red, Sometimes

The cool thing about flannel color styles is the diversity available. Depending on hair styles, hair types and personal preferences, flannel coloring is designed to speak your hair’s language. Actually, flannel coloring speaks many languages because there are so many different ways to create an incredible flannel look.

If you’re new to changing up your hair’s look, try on a softer flannel coloring approach. Nobody says you have to go bold to be beautiful. One coloring technique that is basic and beautiful is the ombre-style coloring technique. Selected fall flannel colors are used to cascade down hair strands in a lovely layered color-palette that distribute darker shades to lighter shades or vice-versa. This soft, layered color technique can be accomplished easily while using all of flannel’s intended colors.

If you prefer more of a solid, overall head of stunning flannel hair color, your stylist can help you. Together, decide on which flannel shades work best for your skin type. These will be blended together to create the most effective dimensions for your hair’s texture and style.

To achieve a less dramatic flannel look, accentuate your hair with hints of splashes of flannel fall colors. Also, you don’t always have lean more toward the red spectrum either. The reason flannel coloring can be considered the new red is because there are elements of red in almost all fall colors.

Flannel Coloring Trends Your Way

Brunettes

You’re a brunette that needs a little pizzazz and flannel red might be good idea. Brown hair is an excellence base for coloring hair. Adding touches of auburn to a brunette color adds stunning accenting elements that actually pop without popping color right off of your head. It’s a luxurious look that adds brightness to the face when skin tones and colors are paired together.

Blondes

If you’re hair is blonde, it might your skill tone look dull during cooler months. Choose warm tones of gold, brown and copper to update your look. Use gold highlights to line the face and richer gold and light red through the entire head.

Hair Color Care

Keeping your hair color fresh takes a bit of added care. Use a color safe shampoo and condition that are sulphate-free to keep your hair color from fading or looking dull

The sky’s the limit and so are the flannel hair coloring options. Don’t be afraid to experiment with your best looks.