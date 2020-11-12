Spice Up Your Look with Cinnamon Blonde Hair

Very few of us are lucky enough to be born with the hair color that we love, most of us would much rather be something else, whether it be a blonde or a brunette, or a redhead. If you’re looking to change your look this fall consider the cinnamon blonde hair trend.

Test it Out

Changing your hair color can be extremely liberating. It’s a fun way to express yourself and can be a real boost to your self-esteem. It may not seem like a huge change if you already have blonde hair but even changing the hue of your hair color can make you feel like a brand new person. If you have a completely different hair color, it can seem like a big change, but it is a great way to update your look.

If you are not sure whether or not you will love your new look you can always try it out on an app that will have you upload your phone and then you can see whether hair color and even style will look with your features and skin tone. It is a really great way to try out t new look without completely committing. You could also try a temporary hair dye before committing to a permanent hair dye.

Temporary, or semi-permanent, hair color will typically last for about six weeks. It will gradually fade out form washing and with exposure to air. Semi-permanent hair color dyes not contain bleach so they cannot be used to lighten your hair. So, if you have dark hair, semi-permanent hair color may not be an option for you. It can also be hard on your hair since you will need to keep reapplying it.

How to Wear the Trend

Cinnamon hair color is a great color for the fall. There are many variations that you could try for a trendy and chic look including highlights, balayage, or ombre.

Wash & Go

There are many ways you can sport your new look. If you love the wash and go look, you could leave your hair down after you shower and let it dry naturally. This’ll prolong the life of your hair color since blow drying is very hard on your hair. You will also want to use shampoo and conditioner that is specially formulated to keep the color locked into your locks.

Blow Out

Go for the blown out look and brush your hair with a paddle brush.

Bangs

Consider micro bangs, a slight fringe around your face is a trend that is picking up momentum, and all you need is a little mousse to polish up your look.

Asymmetrical Bob

An asymmetrical bob is another way you can showcase your cinnamon locks, and this hairstyle will give you a nice polished look.

Curls

Brushed out curls and angel curls will frame your facial features while highlighting the warm hue as well.

Curtain Bangs

Curtain bangs are not just for the 70s and are still a fun way to wear your hair, so are extra-long curls. Break out the big barrel iron and make some big curls.

Braids

Sport your hairdo in a big, thick braid or just go with natural curls. Don’t forget to make a nice part in the middle. You could also try a gelled Dutch unicorn braid or do tight curls. No matter what look you go with, you will look great since cinnamon blond is a very versatile color.

Maintenance Tips

Once you dye your hair a beautiful cinnamon blonde hue, you’ll want it to last for as long as possible. In addition to using products that are specially formulated for color-treated hair, there are a few other things that you should do to ensure that your hair looks as good as it should for as long as possible.

Color-Treated Shampoo & Conditioner

You should not wash your hair for at least 72 hours, or you’ll wash out a lot of the color. It’s safe to use clarifying shampoos before you color your hair but not after as they will tend to strip the color. You want to make sure that your shampoo and conditioner is sulfate-free. It may say that it’s safe for color-treated hair, but they could contain this damaging ingredient which will cause your color to fade very quickly. For cinnamon blonde hair you will want to make sure that your shampoo and conditioner are free of sulfate blue or purple to prevent your hair from turning brassy.

Wash Less

You should limit washing your hair to about two to three times a week to prevent your color from washing out. If your hair feels oily, you can use a dry shampoo to help keep the shininess under control. On days you’re not washing your hair you can put on a shower cap to keep your hair dry.

Use Lukewarm Water

You should always wash your hair in cool to lukewarm water. Never wash your hair in very hot water. It will cause your hair to fade since it causes your hair cuticles to open. It’s also bad for your skin as it will cause your skin to dry out.

Let Your Hair Dry Naturally

Always avoid sleeping with wet hair since it can lead to breakage. If you have to go to bed with wet hair, be sure to braid it if it’s long enough. You want to let your hair dry naturally and avoid heat as much as possible. That means to limit the use of a blow dryer. Wrap your hair in a towel and allow the water to get absorbed rather than using a dry, hot heat. A T-shirt or microfiber towel will do the trick.

Use a Heat Protectant

If you have to blow dry your hair or use another heated styling tool be sure to always apply a heat protectant prior to curling, blow drying or straightening.

Heatless Curling

Heat tools are fine to use sparingly but you should not use them on a daily basis. Instead, use foam rollers to get beautiful curls and braid your hair for soft waves.

Hair Mask

Use a hair mask once every week as well. Replace your conditioner with a color-safe hair mask for one washing.