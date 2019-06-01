Jade Stone Nail Art Trend

Jade stone is a dreamy green mineral is thought to promote harmony and purity, protect its wearer, and attract good luck. Rock this precious stone on your nails with a jade stone manicure. Marble manicures have been hot lately, and the jade stone variety is a unique twist on the trend.

Celebs Rocking the Trend

Global trendsetter and all-around icon Rihanna rocked a jade marble manicure, courtesy of London manicurist Jenny Longworth. As seen on social media, Riri’s long stiletto nails had a glossy finish that matched her jade stone clutch. Up-and-coming singer Justine Skye tried a brighter teal marble manicure. Where Rihanna goes, the fashionistas follow. Expect to see jade nails everywhere this year.

Achieve the Look

1) First, file your nails into the desired shape.

2) Apply two base coats of sheer sea foam green polish.

3) Let your nails dry.

4) Choose two more vivid shades of green.( A bright kelly green polish and a deeper teal work well for this effect.)

5) Carefully pour out a small amount of the kelly green and teal polishes, and mix a drop of clear gel into each color.

6) Apply a coat of clear gel base onto your nails, making a wet nail surface on which to create the marbled effect.

7) With a detail brush, paint a couple diagonal streaks of kelly green onto each nail.

8) Wipe any excess off the brush, then use it to lightly “drag” at the wet bright green streaks, imitating a swirly marble texture. (Do this gently; you don’t want to dig into the polish.)

9) Pick up a drop of your darker teal hue. Use the tip of the brush to draw tiny dark veins wherever appropriate. Keep painting and swirling your marble surface until you’re satisfied. (Natural imperfection is to be expected. Like real stones, no two marble nails will have the exact same pattern.)

10) Clean up the edges, let your nails dry, then apply a clear top coat.

Maintenance

Give your nails time to harden after painting them. Avoid heat, water and harsh products for the first few hours. (If you have to perform a task with your hands, wear gloves!) Continue to file your nails regularly. Don’t forget to nourish your nail beds with a nutrient-rich cuticle oil.

Different Ways to Wear the Trend

For exotic A-list luxury, add a touch of gold. Gold accent nails, a border of tiny gold rhinestones, or gold foil tips will take your jade stone nails to the next level. If you want to keep the manicure minimal, just wear gold hand jewelry. A matte finish will make your marble nails look like genuine stone. Feeling the vibrations? Alternate jade nails with other eye-catching marbled colors, like rose quartz and turquoise. It’s a power crystal collection at your fingertips.