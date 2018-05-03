Hairstyles That Will Keep You Cool in the Heat

Is your hair dragging you down, contributing to the heat or making you feel even sweatier? Thankfully we’ve got you covered with several hairstyles that will keep you calm, cool and collected when the sun starts beaming down on you.

Crown Braids

Crown braids will give you a romantic, fairytale look and thankfully, they’re not that hard to do. Braid your hair, tug each braid to give it a flat look and then pin. This hairstyle is amazing for music festivals, a day at the beach or an outdoor wedding and looks lovely with floral accessories or real flowers.

Messy Buns

A cute, messy bun will keep you looking carefree and effortless but will also keep your hair away from the back of your neck, which you will be happy about when it’s hot outside. Resist the temptation to keep every hair perfectly in place, whether it’s with gel, hairspray or whatever else you have in your beauty arsenal. The messy bun is all about being laidback, cool and effortless.

Fishtail Braid

With the fishtail braid, you’re given the option for some variety. You can have your braid go straight back, to the side and over the shoulder, gathered up into a bun or you can make two braids with one on each side. Regardless, you’ll have a modern look that’s on-trend. And it doesn’t matter if your braids come out a bit messy or uneven, that gives them character.

Ballerina Bun

This bun isn’t just for ballerinas and any girl can rock them and look just as pristine and elegant. Just make sure that you have a foam hair donut – as you’ll be putting your ponytail through the donut to execute the look – as well as bobby pins, elastics and some hairspray. This simple and clean look is perfect for upscale events or if you’re just on the go.

Wrapped Ponytail

To create this look, make a ponytail using the elastic that will be hidden (whether you want a high ponytail or a low ponytail, wavy or straight or somewhere in-between.) Next, take a section of your hair from the bottom of your ponytail and you keep it in place with a bobby pin. This will give your ponytail extra refinement and classiness while keeping your hair away out of your face.

Headscarf

Wearing a headscarf is an easy way to keep your hair up and away from your skin. It’s also a great way to add a pop of color, texture, pattern or funkiness to your look and it can incorporate a wide range of hair textures from pin straight to kinky. Wear your hair completely up, in braids or over one shoulder.

Pixie Cut

If you’re looking to stay cool look with a bit of an edge, then the pixie is your best bet. It will keep your hair away from your neck and face and it will draw the attention toward to your face and makeup. A super short pixie will turn heads and give you that cool, rebellious look, while a longer, textured pixie will make you look classic and chic.

Space Buns

Space buns are two buns, one on each side, and they’ll keep your hair up and your skin cool. They’re fun, unique, quite versatile and easy to create with a variety of hair textures. You can go for neat and clean buns with a healthy dose of hairspray or you can go for the messy bun but go for double the trouble. You can also spice up this look by going for an unconventional hair color. Regardless, this is a cool and carefree way to style your hair in the summer.