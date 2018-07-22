Hair Care Tips For After Swimming

No matter the style, texture or color, everyone’s hair gets messed up after swimming. The majority of hair related problems including split ends, rough and dull hair arise due to lack of proper hair care during and after swimming. Here are simple hair care tips for before and after swimming.

Before Swimming

1. Wet your Hair

Give your hair a thorough wash in the shower before you start swimming. Hair can hold a certain amount of water, so soak it up with fresh water as much as possible. Dry hair soaks up more salty water and chlorine from the beach and the swimming pool. Freshwater acts like a protective layer, preventing the build-up of chemical and salt residue in your hair.

2. Use a Protectant

Adding oil or conditioner to your hair after a shower is the perfect protection measure before you take a swim. Oiling or applying a leave-in conditioner not only seals the fresh water in your hair but also creates a protective layer over the scalp that aids in preventing chlorine water penetration. A leave-in conditioner provides an external coating and can even be easily rinsed off after your swim.

3. Wear a Protective Hairstyle

Style your hair to prevent tangling and chlorine water absorption. Such hairstyles include a long braid, flat twists or buns. Pick a protective hairstyle that will ensure that you still look magnificent while lounging by the beach or the pool.

4. Swim Cap

You might want to showcase your beautiful hair, but if you spend a lot of time swimming, consider tucking it away into a swim cap. Doing so will keep your hair dry and the chlorine out. A swim cap is an excellent way to avoid hair trauma. Some swim caps can cause excessive tugging and pull of the hair leading to breakage. Pick a swim cap that fits, is lightweight and breathable to maintain healthy hair. While having to tuck your hair under a cap may seem foreign at first, it simplifies your after-swimming hair care.

After Swimming

1. Rinse Immediately, Then Shampoo

After a dip, thoroughly rinse your hair. If you delay this, salt and chlorine will stick to your hair, and you are likely to have a difficult time washing them off later. After rinsing with fresh water, give your hair a shampoo treatment then apply oil or a conditioner to replenish the lost moisture. Make use of specially formulated shampoos, oils and conditioners for swimmers. These products contain nutrients for nourishing your hair and removing the chemicals.

2. Comb your Tresses

Properly combing your hair after swimming can go a long way in keeping your hair smooth, shiny and healthy while you enjoy fun, lazy days by the pool. Use a wide tooth comb to detangle your curls to prevent possible pain and breakage.

3. Moisturize

The secret to healthy hair is moisture. Make use of hair masks preferably those with fats, oils and antioxidants such as vitamin C and E. Once you return from the pool or the beach, wash your hair, as usual, comb, and then use a hair mask.

4. Wear a Hat and Stay Hydrated

Keep your scalp hydrated from within by drinking water while you’re at the pool or the beach. Drinking regularly before, during and after your swim is a tremendous way to prevent hair damage. Wearing a hat, on the other hand, ensures that you protect the hair the damaging UV rays of the sun.

5. Natural DIY Hair Treatments

Consider natural DIY hair treatment. Some at-home hacks to help protect your hair after swimming include apple cider vinegar and coconut oil. A natural approach ensures that you get rid of all the remnants of salt and chlorine from your hair without the use of other chemicals.

6. Salon Treatment

If you are concerned about the state of your hair after swimming, it is a good idea to seek the services of a professional. This is especially important for people who experience severe breakages after contact with pool water. Whether it’s salt or chlorine buildup, a salon treatment will take care of it. You may want to consider having a talk with your stylist about available approaches to caring for your hair as a swimmer. Hair care experts will know specific care methods, conditioners, oils and shampoos for swimmers.