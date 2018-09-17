“Fall” in Love with Gray Nail Trends

With so many nail colors out there to choose from, it can be difficult to find the perfect shade. Currently, gray nails are a hot trend for the fall season. The color gray mixes well with the overall vibes that the fall brings; not too bright and lively like spring and summer, but not too cold and dark like winter.

The color gray gives off a subtle, yet sophisticated look. It has a mature appeal, while still managing to be fun, with all sorts of different shades and ways to experiment with them. Gray never fails to be adaptable, especially when it comes to fashion.

Gray is a wonderful color for manicures, as it is so versatile. It jives well with long, statement nails as well as shorter, simpler, more natural looking manicures. It matches pretty much any other color under the sun that you can think of, meaning you can confidently mix it with other colors for your manicure.

Gloss

It looks sleek and clean, but distinctive in a glossy polish. Your matte finish will look classy and simplistic with a gray shade. As it is a very middle of the road, multifaceted color, it can be worn for casual occasions, from sports to movie night, all the way to special occasions such as a date night, or even your wedding day!

Geometric Nail Patterns

Gray makes geometric nail patterns pop because of its depth, and it provides the perfect background color to enhance any kind of nail art, especially gradients and florals.

Marbled Nails

Marbled nails become hypnotizing with gray nails, and fluffy looking flocking nails gain a more mellow charm combined with gray shades.

Glitter/Jeweled Nails

If you are going for glittery nails, but you want to be sure they do not look too juvenile, a gray color underneath the sparkles will lend a more refined touch. Even bejeweled nails are made less obnoxious and in your face with some gray behind them.

Matching Your Outfit and Nails

Although gray, being a neutral color goes great with any and all colors, you should take into account what shade of those colors you are going to be wearing in conjunction with the shade of gray nails you have.

Primary Colors

When it comes to the primary colors, red, yellow, and blue, deep, bright reds, creamy baby yellows, and baby blues all go well with dark gray shades. For light grey shades, you can get away with wearing darker primary colors such as deep, apple reds and pinks, darker, almost mustard toned yellows, dark, iridescent blues, and deep, midnight purples.

Secondary Colors

Secondary colors like purple, orange, and green, falling in the middle, are the optimal color choices for not just grays, but all nail colors. For darker gray nails, try wearing secondary colors like lavender, which is almost a gray itself, bright tangerine orange and coral colors, and pastel greens.

Tertiary Colors

Tertiary colored clothes to go with your gray nails, these include reddish orange, yellowish orange, greenish blue, bluish purple, and purple-ish red. To match with your dark grey nails, opt for wearing peachy orange colors, bold rose-colored outfits, and turquoise shades. For your lighter gray nails, wear deep purples that have red tints to them, creamy pinks and tangerines, almost black purples, and lime green attire.