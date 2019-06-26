Coconut Oil Beauty Benefits

Everybody wants to take their beauty routine to a new level, although few of us know how to do so. What many people might be surprised by is that you can do this is by adding coconut oil to your skincare routine, as it can offer quite a variety of benefits when it’s used. Though surprising, it can be added to a range of different makeup and beauty products, making it quite a handy DIY ingredient. That being said, there are a few advantages you can see once you start using it.

Frizz Reduction

One of the most obvious benefits of coconut oil is its ability to repel water and reduce the amount of frizz. Smooth a small amount in your hands and then work through your hair to lightly coat it. Coconut oil also adds shine to your hair once it’s dried.

Dandruff Treatment

Coconut oil has also been shown to significantly decrease the amount of dandruff in your hair, which is primarily caused by dry, flaky skin. As the oil works as a moisturizing agent, you’ll be able to get rid of the majority of your dandruff by lightly massaging it onto your scalp and letting it treat your hair for a few minutes before shampooing it out.

Oral Care

This is perhaps the most surprising beauty benefit of coconut oil. This is primarily because the oil has both anti-fungal and antibacterial properties, so it can help prevent a variety of different oral illnesses, such as gum disease and much more. To start seeing the benefits, you’ll simply need to gargle a spoonful of oil for a few minutes which will remove much of the plague and germs that are in your mouth. Some of the more notable benefits that this can have include:

• Whiter teeth

• Fresher breath

• Healthier gums

• Prevention of tooth decay.

You can also create your own whitening toothpaste by mixing a jar of coconut oil with some baking soda, which should have quite an effect on your smile. In many cases, this should be used in conjunction with your regular tooth products, as you’ll then be able to prevent any tooth problems from developing in the future.

Face & Body Moisturizer

We’ve already mentioned how coconut oil can act as a moisturizer for your hair, but its benefits don’t stop there, as it can be used for both your face and body, since its rich in fatty acids. This will make your skin glow much more without running the risk of making it look greasy. Rub a small amount of coconut oil into your skin.

Coconut oil can be used as a primer before you apply your makeup, it helps to soften your skin. Since the oil absorbs into your skin relatively quickly, you shouldn’t need to wait too long before applying any makeup.

You can also use the coconut oil as a body scrub, add some salt or sugar to create an exfoliant with it. Use a half cup of the oil, brown sugar, and a little bit of honey to make a DIY lip scrub.

For maximum benefits, apply coconut oil before you go to bed and then wash off in the morning, as a replacement for your night cream. This will give your skin healthy looking glow and make the skin soft.

Shaving Balm

Apply a little bit of coconut oil to where you’re shaving; it acts as a better lubricant than many creams, while also being much more natural and smells good. Because the oil can be absorbed into your skin relatively quickly, shave relatively quickly.

Eyelash Growth Serum

The fatty acids in coconut oil make for an excellent base for an eyelash serum that stimulates growth. To create this serum, you’ll need to add a tablespoon of coconut oil to a drop of lavender oil and lemon essential oil and then mixing thoroughly. Once this is done, use a Q-tip to apply to your eyelashes and wipe away any excess with some tissue. After a few weeks, you should start seeing much longer and healthier, eyelashes.

With the variety of benefits that coconut oil can have, it’s surprising that it’s not as commonly used. Sample the DIY beauty products that you can create and start seeing the benefits.