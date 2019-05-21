Not everyone wants to layout in the sun in order to get a tan. Fortunately, a spray tan can get you a beautiful glow in no time. There actually are quite a few benefits to spray tanning.

Convenient Year Round

For most people, they can only layout in the sun during the summer months. This makes it impossible to have a beautiful glow year round. Spray tanning changes all of this. No matter what time of year it is, you can have a tan. Since the process occurs indoors, you aren’t reliant on the weather conditions in order to get bronzed skin.

No UV Rays

Tanning outdoors can have some lasting side effects. UV rays are damaging to your skin and put your health in jeopardy. They can cause brown spots, wrinkles and even melanomas. A safer way to get a tan is by utilizing spray tanning. You can still get the tan that you want without risking any long term health effects.

An Even Tan

It seems that no matter what you do, it’s impossible to get an even tan when you lay out in the sun. You have to constantly change positions, and many of which may even be uncomfortable. You can avoid feeling like a contortionist the next time you want a tan by choosing spray tanning. It’s not difficult to get a smooth application. You will be left with an even tan that requires virtually no work on your part.

Quick Results

It can take weeks of laying out in the sun in order to get the tan that you want. Many people just don’t have time for that. One of the benefits of spray tanning is that it offers quick results. In as little as 15 minutes, you can get a healthy looking glow. You won’t have to deal with laying out in the hot sun for hours just to get minimal results.

A Fitter Looking Appearance

Who doesn’t want to look fitter? A spray tan can make you looked more toned and overall in better shape. It can also camouflage scars and an uneven skin tone. You might even feel a few pounds lighter just by getting a spray tan. It’s the perfect confidence booster!

No Mess

One of the most annoying things about laying out in the sun is having to deal with suntan lotion. It just seems to get everywhere, and it’s difficult to get off your towel, your clothing or your skin. There really isn’t any mess with a spray tan. Once your tan is complete you can just move on with your day.

In conclusion, there are all sorts of benefits to getting a spray tan. It really is a great alternative to laying out in the sun. It doesn’t matter if you want a gentle glow or to be really dark as there are all sorts of options for you. The next time you want a golden glow, skip throwing on a bathing suit and heading out in the sun, opt to get a spray tan instead.