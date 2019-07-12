20 Easy Summer Hairstyles

Doing your hair in the summer can be tiring and and down-right annoying at times. Not to mention, stressful when you have to watch your hard work go to waste once you step outside into the humid air. Try some of these easy summer hairstyles that won’t take too much time to complete, but will still have you looking cute, comfortable, and ready for the day.

Assisted Bun

Sweat and humidity can make your updo look more messy than casual. Control your hair by giving your messy bun an assist–think of a classic headband or a more casual stretchy fabric headband.

Center Part Double Bun

For a casual, feminine hairstyle, part long hair down the center. Twist each side in sections beginning at the front and pin at the nape of your neck. Twist each side into a messy bun and secure with large bobby pins and hair spray.

Hydrated Curls

Lightly spritz a hydrating detangler over slightly damp curls and gently scrunch, then allow to dry for a fast, fuss-free style that highlights, rather than fights, your hair’s natural beauty.

Sectioned Ponytail

Begin with hair that hasn’t been washed in a day or two. Have several clear elastics ready. Make a traditional half-ponytail. Tease the hair above the elastic for volume, then gather up the next layer. Secure it to the first half-ponytail with an elastic and tease the new section you’ve just created. Repeat this process as long as your hair length allows.

Throwback Tail

Tie your hair back in a low pony, then pull the end up and down through the hair just above the elastic. It’s an easy, 90’s style that doesn’t look overdone.

Double Side Braids

Simply part your hair down the middle and do two traditional braids, pulling your hair forward so they rest on your shoulders. This easy summer hairstyle should take you less than 30 seconds.

Air Dry

Apply texturizing spray to clean, damp hair and allow your hair to air-dry. This natural style works well for most textures of short, medium, or long hair.

Curled Low Ponytail

Beginning at your crown, curl one-inch sections of hair and tie them together in a low ponytail for a pulled-together look that won’t make you feel overheated.

Braided Bangs

Control wispy, uneven flyaways with a simple braid. Start at your part and continue until just behind your ear. Secure with a simple clip or a pair of bobby pins.

Loose and Low High-shine Ponytail

Apply a shine-boosting serum, then gather your hair and secure it a couple of inches lower than your standard low ponytail for a clean, low-effort look.

Vertical Volume Side Braids

Create waves using a wand or a closed two-inch curling iron. Bend so that your hair hangs upside down. In this position, create three or four pencil-thin French braids beginning at your hairline between your brow and your ear. Secure each braid tightly against your scalp just above the crown. Flip your hair over, smooth your part, and gently tousle the waves for an edgy, voluminous summer hairstyle.

High Ponytail with Twin Side Braids

Pin the top section of your hair out of the way. Braid two small sections of hair on each side, securing them with an elastic just where you would fasten a high ponytail. Let down the top section of hair, tousling gently. Gather all of your hair into a single high ponytail. Wrap a small section of hair around the elastic to conceal it.

Fishtail Braid

This braid takes a little extra effort, but it stays secure longer than other braid styles. Part your hair into two sections (section A and section B) and hold them securely and separately. Starting at the top of section A, select a pencil-thick subsection of your hair from the outside (farthest away from the section B in your opposite hand). The smaller subsections you use, the more your finished style will resemble a mermaid tail. Cross this tiny subsection from A over the rest of your hair, joining it with section B. You again have two sections of hair, one held tightly in each hand. Take a new, pencil-sized subsection of hair from the far side of section B, crossing it over to combine with section A. Continue alternating sides, crossing tiny subsections of hair, always from the outside of the section, until you’ve reached the bottom of your hair. Use a small elastic to secure the ends. Secure with a light hairspray if desired, and you’re done.

Waves with French Accent

Using a wand or a curling iron with a two-inch barrel, gather hair into two-inch sections to create big, loose curls. Apply a light hairspray to maintain definition. Separate a section just above the brow nearer to your part and begin a narrow French braid running roughly an inch from your hairline all the way down your face, continuing until the end of that section of hair. Secure the braid at the end with a clear elastic.

Low Bun with Double Side Braids

Apply dry shampoo or texturizing spray. Create two parallel, small French braids about two inches apart on one side, securing the ends with clear elastics. Twist your hair, including the braids, into a low, messy bun and secure with bobby pins. Finish with a spritz of strong hair spray.

Sturdy Top Knot

Twist your hair at crown level and secure it in a slightly messy bun using extra-large bobby pins. Use a maximum hold hairspray to secure it, errant flyaways and all.

Side Cornrows

Cornrows give hair a break from the damage inflicted by routine heat styling, but they also provide a beautiful alternative to a more voluminous hairstyle. Use a handful of side cornrows as a contrast in a style with natural curls or waves.

Statement Piece

Search local boutiques and outdoor markets for hair accessories, such as clips with stamped leather or printed fabrics. Pin your hair to one side and let the artist’s creation be the focus of your hairstyle.

Wrapped Ponytail

Wrap a section of hair around your ponytail elastic, then securing it with bobby pins and a touch of hair spray.

Bandana Scarf

Tie a bandana scarf in a secure knot around your ponytail and let it flow loosely around your hair.