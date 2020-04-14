Helping to Flatten the Curve

The outbreak of the Coronavirus has caused us all to stop in our tracks, take stock of what we’re doing and what we should be doing, and reassess the plans we set out for 2020. The challenge we face today has been both unexpected and devastating.

The Pennysaver was founded in 1958, and we have brought you community news, savings and local services ever since. We have come through recessions, shocks and crashes, because of this there is a special bond between the Pennysaver’s Got It Local and its readers. You know you can rely on us, and we know we can rely on you. And we will do everything we can to keep it that way — today, tomorrow, and every day.

Many of us have children to look after, and elderly relatives to worry about. Like all of you, we are concerned about our health and the health of our loved ones. That is why we are choosing to not publish as often during these uncertain times. You can still connect with us and our advertisers at Pennysaverplus.com and on Facebook. We will be back in early May. Stay tuned for more information.

We would also like to express our thanks to all the healthcare workers, officers, armed forces and all those on the frontlines of this pandemic. Please heed our President’s and Governor’s stay at home orders. Practice social distancing. It’s for your safety and the safety of others.

Stay safe, and best wishes,

Pennysaver’s

GOT IT LOCAL