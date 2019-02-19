Get Luscious Lashes with These Tips & Tricks

Do you look in the mirror and feel that your eyelashes aren’t quite as long as you would like them? Does it seem like other people have the luscious lashes that you desire and that nothing you try gives you the same results? Fortunately, there are a few tips and tricks that you can use to get the beautiful lashes that you want.

Use Makeup

Use makeup to your advantage to create an optical illusion of longer lashes. Gently create a line with eyeliner along the corner of your eye. You can apply a thin coat of powder that will usually create the illusion that you have longer lashes without doing a lot of work.

Primer & Serum

Get the proper tools for your lashes to give them a luscious look. A primer prepares your lashes to receive the mascara that you’re going to use. You’ll want to invest in a mascara that adds volume to your lashes instead of a typical makeup if you want to get a full and longer appearance. Once the mascara is on your lashes, you can apply serum to them that can promote growth and overall health.

Curler

When you don’t have a lot of time to spend on your lashes but you want them to look like you’ve spent hours doing your makeup, consider a curler. When you use a curler, you want to extend upward instead of just curling your lashes like you normally would. Try to curl them a few times in order to get as much volume and shape as possible. Keep in mind that some curlers can pinch your skin, so avoid getting them to close to your eyelids.

Fake Lashes

You can find fake lashes in almost any color that you want and in fun designs. When you apply the lashes, curl them so that they blend with the ones you already have. Extensions are also another option that you can consider. These will give you the long lash appearance that you desire instead of the full look. Since your lashes will be longer, it will make the makeup that you wear around your eye stand out and the color of your eye more apparent.

Don’t Rub

Avoid rubbing your eyes during the day. Rubbing can sometimes pull out your lashes, making them appear dull and lifeless. Try to keep your hands off your face so your lashes can last all day long.

Natural Oils

There are a few natural oils that you can apply to your lashes to enhance their volume without using a lot of makeup or extensions. Coconut oil and olive oil are common products that are used that will begin to increase the volume of your lashes as long as you use the oils on a regular basis, just try not to get oil in your eyes.

Vitamins & Proteins

Vitamins and minerals can naturally give you the long lashes that you desire. Protein is one of the best things that you can consume if you want to promote a luscious and healthy look from the inside out.