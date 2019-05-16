Simple Ways to Celebrate National Neighbor Day

Here are some simple ways in which you can celebrate National Neighbor Day.

Bring a Baked Good to Say Hello

One tried and trusted way to celebrate National Neighbors day is to bring baked goods over. Surprise them with muffins, cookies, a pie, or even leftovers from dinner. It’s a great way to show that you appreciate them.

Offer to Help With Yard Work

Many neighbors would appreciate some help with yard work, especially those who are elderly or have small kids. It’s not easy for them to find the time to get out there to mow their lawn, rake leaves, or shovel snow. That’s just one simple way you can celebrate National Neighbor Day. Offer to help them out and in the future, they may return the neighbor. This is a great way to help a needy neighbor and become a well-respected member in your community. Even if your neighbor turns down your offer, they will still appreciate someone thinking of them.

Get the Kids Together

It’s easier for kids to make friends than adults to make friends. That’s because kids are carefree, easygoing, and willing to accept anyone their age. That’s why if you want to make friends with your neighbors, it’s easier to get the kids involved. If you notice a family who has kids similar in age to yours, approach them with your kids. You can offer to have your neighbors’ kids over, invite them to swim in your pool, or play in your yard. Once your kids get to know each other, you and your neighbor can get to know each other. This is a great way to build a sense of community among neighbors. You will be able to rely on your neighbors for things like babysitting. Not to mention, getting to know your neighbors will continually be rewarding.

Invite Them Over for Dinner, Drinks

For National Neighbor Day, invite someone over to have dinner or drinks with you. Is there someone you’ve been wanting to get to know? Is there someone who seems lonely? Be a good neighbor by showing them that you’re thinking of them. When you invite a neighbor over, it shows them that you’re thinking of them and you want to do something to make their life easier.

Conclusion: Spread Joy, Stop Crime

Overall, when you get to know your neighbors, you create a sense of community. You also help to reduce crime by keeping an eye on neighbors. Although National Neighbor Day comes once a year, it’s a practice you can continue doing.