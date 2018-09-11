Morning Routine Life Hacks to Get Ready Fast

We all search for shortcuts that will help us get out the door and put together faster in the morning. With just a few changes to your morning and night routine, you can be ready sooner and out of the house faster.

Get Ready the Night Before

Doing as much as you can the night before lets you spend less time thinking when you are groggy in the morning.

Make a Task List

Make a list of everything that you have to accomplish for the next day so you won’t forget anything when you’re half asleep in the morning.

Meal Prep

Schedule out all your breakfasts and lunches for the week. If you can cook it all at once, that’s even better. This way, all you have to do is grab your food from the fridge or freezer and pop it in the microwave once you get to work. If you’re a coffee-in-the-morning type of person, lay out everything you need for your morning cup beside your coffee maker so you can go through the motions of making it easily without having to fumble.

Plan Your Outfit

It can be near impossible to choose something to wear when you’re half asleep in the morning. Plan out your outfit the night before so all you have to do is slip it on the next day.

Place Your Items by the Door

Place your keys, wallet, purse, and anything else essential by your entry door. This puts them within reach when you are ready to head out so you don’t have to double back for anything missed.

Incentivize Yourself

It can be easy to talk yourself into staying in bed longer when you’re exhausted and your eyes refuse to open, but you have to find ways to get yourself moving as quickly as possible. Here are some ways that can help.

Create a Playlist

Music can be a powerful motivator, set your alarm to your favorite song or create an entire morning playlist to get you ready for the day.

Schedule a Meeting Early

If you schedule a meeting early in your morning, you will feel compelled to get ready faster in order to make it. Peer accountability is powerful, and whether it is with a client or a friend, you will notice the change in your sense of urgency when you know someone is depending on you.

Check Social Media Later

If you have a habit of checking your social media apps when you turn off your alarm, try buying a real alarm clock instead of using your phone’s alarm app.

For Parents

Kids are always reluctant to wake up in the morning and it takes a creative parent to get their child ready and out the door in time for school. Here are some tips that can help.

Go for Convenience

Opt for quick options that kids can eat on the go either on the car ride to school or once they arrive. Convenience can be the goal for their lunches as well; if you can meal prep your kids’ lunches for the entire week in one afternoon, save yourself the trouble of trying to do so every night the night prior.

Incentivize

If your kid is hesitant to get dressed in the mornings, insist that they cannot eat breakfast until they put on their clothes. If they are hesitant to do anything in the morning, try offering a trip through a drive-through as a prize for getting out the door on time.

Use Music to Move

A familiar playlist can give kids a sense of structure in the morning and an expectation of how much time they have to do each task. This is especially helpful for younger children who cannot accurately gauge time.