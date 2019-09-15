How to Celebrate Wife Appreciation Day

Wife Appreciation Day is fast approaching and if you’ve never heard of it, you can probably guess what it is just based off the name. The official date to celebrate is September 15, which is conveniently on a Sunday this year – giving you a full 24 hours to remind your wife that she’s the most important person in your life. And while hopefully your wife should feel appreciated every day, this is just an opportunity to ramp up the effort and do something especially nice for her. Besides, whether you’re newlyweds or have been married for 50 years, there’s never a bad time to show how much you love your partner.

Having trouble thinking of how to plan the perfect day? Don’t worry, you’re not alone; we have some ideas to help make this the best (and possibly the first of many) Wife Appreciation Day ever.

While it may be Wife Appreciation Day, that doesn’t mean you have to go overboard with giant teddy bears or hundred-rose bouquets. Not that those types of gestures are frowned upon if you know that they’re something your wife would love, but sometimes it’s the small things that will make her feel the most appreciated. Consider getting up early and cooking up some eggs and toast and serve her a surprise breakfast in bed, something that’s sure to start her morning off right. If you have kids, you might want to arrange one of your parents/relatives/friends to take care of them for a day, and your wife can revel in some much-needed peace and quiet. If you want to take this idea up a notch, you can whisk your wife away to a nearby bed & breakfast for a relaxing ‘staycation.’ It’s a low cost, low effort alternative to a grander travel plan that still shows that you’re thinking about her.

Have you heard of choreplay? If you haven’t, maybe now would be the right time to try it out. Before she even gets up, you can get all of those pesky chores done so she’ll wake up to a miraculously clean house. A dirty house will just be distracting and cause unnecessary stress, so quickly doing the dishes, vacuuming, and tidying up beforehand can fix all of that. It’ll be one less thing for your wife to worry about, and it’s a surefire way to put a smile on her face and make her appreciate you, too.

Now that the stage is set, it’s time to go on a romantic date! Sage advice to all married couples is to never stop dating each other to keep the spark alive; and Wife Appreciation Day is the perfect day to do just that. Surprise her by bringing her to a place she loves, or has always wanted to go to but just never found the time. It’s not only fun, but very important to bond as a couple by doing activities together. Not sure where to go? Well, what does your wife like to do? If she’s an animal lover, take a trip to the zoo or wildlife sanctuary. If she’s into crafts or art, maybe take a pottery class or do a paint n’ sip night together. You know her best, so it shouldn’t be too hard to google places near you that would peak her interest! If you’re really not creative, you can just take her to the place that you first met, or somewhere that she’s enjoyed in the past. Even if you’re at a familiar location, you can still make great new memories there.

After your date, there’s no better way to end the day than by taking her out to her favorite restaurant, or if you can, cook her favorite meal for dinner. This is the ideal setting to just sit down and focus entirely on each other. Spend time talking to each other and really listen to what she has to say. There are few things that will make her feel more appreciated than having you truly listen to her talk about her feelings and empathize with them. Also use this opportunity to thank her for everything she’s done as a wife, and to laud her recent accomplishments, no matter how small. Make sure that she feels appreciated not just as a wife or a mom, but as an individual.

With all that said, it’s obviously important to take into account what’s been going on in your wife’s life and her particular love language. Take special care in catering to how she personally feels loved. If her love language is gift giving, buy her a small present or craft her something sentimental and meaningful to you as a couple. If she values words of affirmation, write her a love letter and tell her how beautiful she is. General romantic gestures are all well and good, but what matters in the end is conveying your affections in a way that she fully understands.

This may seem like a lot of information, but it really does sound much harder than it is in actuality; All it takes is a little bit of thought and effort on your part. With the right preparation, you can make Wife Appreciation Day a day that your wife will never forget. And if you were wondering, you’ll have your chance to feel pampered too – Husband Appreciation Day is the third Saturday in April, so feel free to circle that in your calendar too!