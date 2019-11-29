Gift Ideas for College Kids and Teens

The season of gift giving is right around the corner, and you are probably looking for the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. If you have college kids or teens that you are shopping for, then check out some of the holiday gift ideas listed below. They are sure to love these selections.

Gift Cards to Restaurants

Food is something that teens and college kids will always find appealing. Give them a chance to get out with their friends and enjoy some good times and quality food. Mix up the types of gift cards you get them and let them have a choice. From fast food to sit down restaurants, gift cards for meals will always be welcome and well received.

Gift Cards to Retail Stores

In addition to getting your teens or college kids gift cards to restaurants, you might also consider getting them gift cards to retail stores. Gift cards to places like Target or Wal-mart are a great option because then they can get the supplies they need to be successful in school or to be comfortable in their apartment or dorm, as well as groceries and snacks to keep them fueled for the studying and learning they’ll need to do.

A Small Toolkit

As an adult, you know how often you need some of the most basic tools. Getting your teen or college kid a tool kit will ensure they are prepared should they have to make small repairs. Having the basics such as a hammer, screwdriver with interchangeable heads, and a tape measure could get them through a lot. There are many tool kits that come pre-assembled, and finding one that will fit in their car or under their bed will ensure they have what they need when they need it.

Portable Charger

Teens nowadays don’t go anywhere without their phones or some type of mobile device. In school, having a laptop or tablet can be beneficial in helping them take notes and access electronic information. Make sure their device stays charged no matter where they are by getting them a portable charger.

Bike Phone Holder

Bikes can be an amazing mode of transportation for your teen or college kid. Since they will more than likely have their phone with them, get them a holder so that they can safely operate the bike and access information on their phone. Whether they are using maps for directions or talking to their friends, keep their hands free with a bike phone holder so that they don’t crash and hurt themselves.

Re-usable Bottle or Canteen

Your teen or college kid is often incredibly busy with their studies and moving from one class to the next. Make sure they are energized and hydrated to get through their day. Getting them re-usable water bottles is the best way to accomplish that goal. Consider getting one that can hold both hot and cold beverages so they can have their coffee in the morning and add water or other drinks throughout the rest of the day.

A Clothing Subscription

There are sites online that give people access to a variety of different clothing options without having to leave the comfort of their home. Places such as Stich Fix and Amazon can ensure that your teen is always well-dressed and stylish. For college kids, this can be a great way for them to get nice clothes for classes or for interviews.

Finding time to get out and shop for clothes can be challenging with your teen’s busy schedule, but getting them a clothing subscription will alleviate that need. It’s also a great way to let your teen choose what they want to wear instead of trying to figure out what you think they might like.

Backpacks

Teens and college kids have a lot of stuff they have to transport from one place to another, so make it easy on them by getting them a backpack. Finding one with a lot of pockets will ensure they have space for their mobile devices and accessories, as well as room for their notebooks, pens and pencils and books.

Cross Body Bags

In addition to getting your teen a backpack, you might also consider getting them cross body bags for when they hang out with their friends. These are often smaller and less bulky, usually with enough space for them to carry the essentials, including their phones, ID/other cards and some cash.

When most teens and college kids go out, they don’t want to worry about keeping track of their items—and they usually don’t travel with a lot of stuff. With a cross body bag, they can take the essentials and easily keep track of them.

Games

Your teen isn’t going to be studying all the time. They’ll need a chance to unwind and spend some time with friends. What better way to do that than with some games? From card games to board games, there is something that will keep your teens and their friends entertained and give them a chance to get away from studying for a short amount of time.

Finding the perfect gift for your teen or college kid doesn’t have to be a challenge. In many cases, getting them something practical that they can use on a daily basis is a good choice. If you’re unsure of exactly what they need, sending them cash is a gift choice that will never go out of style and will always be welcome.