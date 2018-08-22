Fall Activities to Occupy Your Kids

Selecting activities to keep your kids busy and happy during the fall season is important. Here are some ideas fun activities you can sign your kids up for or do together.

Music Lessons

Music lessons will not only keep your child busy but will help them learn a new instrument or practice their vocals. Music lessons in any form help boost self-confidence while sharpening their math skills. There are private lessons that are personalized and can be done from the privacy of your home.

Art Lessons

Drawing is one of the most critical activities for kids that is often taken for granted. Many elementary schools have even cut art classes due to budget cuts. Sculpture, painting, writing, reading, and printmaking are all creative forms of art. Art lessons will teach your children that art is a universal form of expression.

Gymnastics

Gymnastics can teach your child life skills, performance, and how to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle. Not all children who participate in gymnastics plan on becoming Olympians. However, taking gymnastics classes will teach your child how to enjoy physical activity. Gymnastics teaches body awareness, coordination, and flexibility which aids in the development of other sports. Younger children will learn how to develop social skills and be respectful of others.

Karate And Martial Arts

Martial arts is an excellent ways for both girls and boys to achieve focus and fitness. Martial arts can teach your child socialization skills and self-discipline. It is even beneficial for children with ADHD as it shows them self-control and concentration. After a light warm-up, your child will practice punches, kicks, and blocks that require strict attention. Your child will move from beginner level to advance as they progress through the classes. Experts believe that the respect and discipline that is learned during a martial arts class is carried over into school.

Cooking Classes

Learning how to cook from scratch will help your children develop palates for fresh, wholesome ingredients. The earlier on they are subjected to nutritious foods, the less likely they will gravitate towards processed junk. There is a higher chance that kids will eat what they cook even if it’s something they’ve never tried before. Home cooked meals typically contain more nutrients and fewer chemicals than restaurant food and pre-packaged meals. The more educated children are about the food they more they will appreciate eating something healthy. Cooking lessons will teach your children how to prepare food, use math in the kitchen, follow detailed recipes, learn safe kitchen practices, and master their cooking skills.

Team Sports

Not only do team sports bring joy and help keep kids fit, but it will also build lasting friendships possibly for life. Most children are introduced to a variety of sports before they know how to read. Soccer, t-ball, and swimming are at the top of the list. By the time your child is around 7 or 8 years old, they often join a team and develop a passion for organized sports. Learning to love a team sport will teach children motivation, discipline, commitment, cooperation, and how to win and lose with dignity.

Go On Nature Walks Or Hikes

One of the best times of the year to experience nature is in the fall. Going on a nature walk is a fun way for the whole family to stay active. To make walking more exciting for the kids, you can add in a few activities along the way. Encourage them to take photographs with cameras of the beautiful scenery. Create a scavenger hunt for the younger kids, and go geocaching with your preteens. Experiencing the great outdoors in the fall is a great way to spend quality time with each other. Day hiking should make everyone feel recharged and is an excellent workout for the mind and body. It’s important to remember to be prepared and to pack for safe travels. It’s always best to hike or walk with a group in case of getting lost or possible injury. Make sure your entire family has sufficient sneakers that are supportive and already broken-in. Bring at least 2 quarts of water per person as well as nuts, protein bars, and fruit to snack on. Unless you are an experienced hiker, never veer off the trail. Follow the markers and always teach your children to stay the course.

Pumpkin Picking And Carving

There’s nothing is more fun than a hayride with the kids in the crisp fall air. Most pumpkin farms also feature a kid’s straw bale and corn maze to get lost in. Pumpkin picking is a favorite activity anywhere in the country. Some farms go all out with after-dark activities including haunted hayrides, and campfires complete with s’mores. There may be daytime activities that include a petting zoo, pony rides, train rides, and bounce houses. Bring your family pumpkins home and spend the rest of the day creating art with a jack-o-lantern template.

Whatever you choose to do with your kids this fall, remember that each day is a new opportunity to learn and have fun. Creative play especially will help them both develop discipline while improving their skills.