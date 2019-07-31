Home Improvement Projects to do While the Weather is Cooperative

With the temperamental weather out of the picture, the consistent glare of the hot sun makes summer the best season to do those home improvement projects you’ve been setting aside. Doing these upgrades and renovations are not ideal during the other seasons because the snow, sleet, and rain impede most, if not all, construction work. Home upgrades are best left for the hot months when work can flow smoothly with no interruptions.

These home improvements can range from small repairs like patching your roof to large scale renovation projects that include overhauling your entire kitchen. All of these need time, labor, and money, but these shall all be well spent because they will increase your property’s value. Now the question is are you up for some DIY or will you hire the pros? Here are a few summer home improvement ideas that you can work on:

Do a Power Cleaning Wash

Power cleanings can spruce up your home’s exteriors as it deep cleans and effectively eliminates years of built up dirt. It has the power to take out health hazards like molds, mildew, fungus, algae, and other germs, bacteria, and parasites. Although dousing your home with water seems like something you can easily do, this job is best left to the power washing professionals because it requires some expertise to ensure you don’t inflict water damage to your home. Plus, professional washing is not so expensive and you’re assured that these pros will get the job done right.

Have the Pool Cleaned

Before you and your family jump into your pool, you have to ensure that everything is clean and the water is in pristine condition. It is cheaper to do this yourself, but there are also pool professionals out there who can make it convenient for you. You need to clear debris from the water itself and the surrounding areas. Then you need to run the pool filter, then clean the filter, then run it once more. You’re going to have to put some chemicals in the water to make sure it is safe enough to swim in.The most critical step here is checking for the chemical balance, which you can monitor and analyze yourself with home testing strips available in home stores and hardware shops.

Get Your Roof Inspected

Your roof is one of the most important parts of your house because it shields your home from the forces of nature like the sun, snow, rain, wind, etc. The best time to have your roof inspected is during the summer season. Check for leaks and faulty joints, so you won’t have a nasty accident during the cold months that can lead to expensive water damage. Call your professional roofers and have them work on your roof while the sun is still bright and shining. The thing about a house roofing system is that when you nip the problem in the bud, it won’t cost so much and give a headache. But if you ignore it and it escalates, it creates a giant sinkhole in your pocket the you can never forget.

Work on Your Landscaping

Beautiful greenery and blooms add to your homes value as it makes it beautiful and ads to its unique charm. First impressions always last, and your exterior landscaping is one of the first things that visitors see. Invest time and effort into beautifying your garden. You can use an assortment of plants, add figurines, install a fountain, and many more. Summer is also the perfect time to plan your perennial plants that can last all year long.

Upgrade to a Programmable Thermostat

You can finally call the pros and have them install a programmable thermostat that has the power to customize your home’s ambient temperature throughout the day. If no one is there, then it will minimize your utilities, thereby saving you loads of money. You can also choose to place a more high-tech version that you can easily control via your phone and wifi.

Bathroom Remodeling

Now is the time to have your bathroom overhauled from the fixtures, trimmings, down to the piping. If you’re sick of your moldy bathroom that’s packed with outdated fixtures, summer is the perfect time to renovate. You can choose a more water-saving commode, which will help you conserve money in the long run. Just choose the bathroom theme you like and have the professionals come in to do the dirty work.

Add a Deck

Installing a wooden deck is the perfect summer project. If you’re handy enough, you can easily do this yourself with pre-fabricated products available in your favorite home store. This project will really increase your home’s value because you’re adding usable space to your property. Summer is the perfect time to do those BBQs with your friends, while chilling by your deck with an ice cold beer in one hand.

Replace Your Windows

Investing in new windows, especially those energy efficient ones that trap heat in winter time and release it during summer time, should be included in your summer project list. Nothing can make a home look more worn out than dilapidated windows that have seen better days. Don’t wait for your windows to be completely damaged before you do something. Installing energy efficient windows will save you from excessive heating and cooling expenses, making these windows a solid investment.

Paint Your House

If you’re bored with your house’s current look, but cannot afford a complete renovation, then the next best thing to do is to repaint it. Choose a different color if you’re bored with the existing one. Summer, without the rains, is the perfect time for this renovation. If you have time, this is even something that you can do yourself.

As you can see, there are many ideas for you to do this summer what’s written here is only the tip of the iceberg. There are many other renovation and upgrade projects that you can do while the weather is pleasant and cooperative. Invest in your house’s maintenance because this structure is more than just a building but your family’s home and a testament of your love.