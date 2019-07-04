Red, White and Blue Cocktails for 4th of July

The 4th of July is a great time to get together with friends and family for some great food and beverages. Several mixed cocktails feature red, white, and blue ingredients, perfect for a festive and fun 4th of July party or celebration. Make these 4th of July themed cocktail recipes for your Independence Day celebration.

Red, White, and Blue Shot Recipe

Ingredients

• 1/2 Ounce of Blue Curacao

• 1/2 Ounce of Grenadine

• 1/2 Ounce of Peach Vodka

Instructions

1. Take out a 1.5-ounce shot glass and set it on a flat kitchen surface.

2. Pour the grenadine layer into the shot glass first.

3. Pour the peach vodka layer over the top of the grenadine, trying not to mix the two layers together.

4. Carefully pour the blue Curacao layer over the top of the peach vodka layer. Be very careful not to mix any of the alcohol layers together.

5. Serve the 4th of July themed shots garnished with small American flag toothpicks.

Red, White, and Blue Sangria Recipe

Ingredients

• 1/2 Cup of Simple Syrup

• 1/2 Cup of Raspberry Flavored Vodka

• 1/2 Cup of Freshly Squeezed Lemon or Lime Juice

• 1 Cup of Triple Sec

• 2 Bottles of American-made Dry White Wine

• 1 Handful of Star-shaped Pineapple Pieces

• 1 Handful of Sliced Strawberries

• 1 Handful of Fresh Large Blueberries

Instructions

1. Take out a large pouring pitcher.

2. Slowly add all of the called for ingredients into the pitcher.

3. Stir the ingredients until they are evenly distributed throughout the pitcher. Do not stir the ingredients too aggressively, you don’t want to smash or break any of the cut fruit or berries.

4. Place the pitcher into the refrigerator and cover it with a lid. Allow the sangria to chill for 4-7 hours.

5. Serve the sangria with red, white and blue cocktail straws as a cute holiday-themed garnish.

Patriotic Alcohol-free Shirley Temple Recipe

Ingredients

• 1/2 Cup of Lemon-Lime Flavored Soda

• 3 Tablespoons of Grenadine

• 1 Tablespoon of Granulated Sugar

• Maraschino Cherries for Garnishing

• 1 Solid Blue Cocktail Straw

Instructions

1. Take out a drink mug. This recipe features ingredients for a single serving. Scale them out if you intend to make more than one cocktail.

2. Fill the drink up with cubed ice to the halfway marker.

3. Carefully pour the lemon-lime soda and grenadine into a drink mixer. Mix the ingredients together thoroughly until the liquid forms an even and consistent red color.

4. Pour the mixed ingredients over the ice.

5. Add one or two maraschino cherries into the beverage.

6. Wet the rim of the drink mug and line it with the granulated sugar.

7. Place the solid blue drink straw into the cocktail.

8. Serve the virgin cocktail immediately.

Simple Red, White, and Blue Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients

• 1 Ounce of Lemon or Lime Flavored Vodka

• 2 Ounces of Hypnotiq

• 1 Can of Lemon-Lime Flavored Soda

• 3 Tablespoons of Grenadine

• 1 Can of Whipped Cream

• 1 Handful of Crushed Ice

Instructions

1. Mix the lemon-lime flavored soda with the grenadine at the bottom of a cocktail glass. Stir the ingredients together until the liquid is an even red color.

2. Pour the lemon or lime flavored vodka, Hypnotiq, and crushed ice into a cocktail shaker. Thoroughly mix the ingredients together until the liquids are consistent and blue colored.

3. Strain the cocktail shaker ingredients into the cocktail glass very carefully. You want the blue layer to sit above the red cocktail layer without the two layers mixing together.

4. Top the cocktail glass off with whipped cream.

5. Garnish the cocktail glass with a small American flag toothpick.

6. Serve the cocktail immediately.

Red, White, and Blue Jello Shots Recipe

Ingredients

• 1 1/2 Cups of Your Favorite Vodka

• 3 1/3 Cups of Distilled Water

• 1 Box of Blue Colored Jell-O

• 1 Box of Red Colored Jell-O

• 1 Cup of Heavy Whipping Cream

• 2 Tablespoons of White Granulated Sugar

• 1/2 Cup of Fresh Pineapple Juice

• 1 Large Packet of Gelatin

Instructions

1. Boil one cup of distilled water and then thoroughly stir in the blue colored Jell-O mix. Add 2/3 cup of water into the mixture and then allow it set until it has fully cooled.

2. Once the aforementioned mixture has cooled, rapidly stir in 1/2 cup of your favorite vodka. Pour this blue mixture into a shot glass until the glass is three-quarters of the way full.

3. Refrigerate the shot glasses until the blue mixture has totally thickened.

4. Take out a small mixing bowl. Add into it the fresh pineapple juice and some gelatin. Set the mixture aside.

5. Take out a small saucepan and add into it the heavy whipping cream and the white granulated sugar. Bring these two ingredients to a boil while stirring them constantly.

6. Remove the saucepan from the heat source and then rapidly stir in the pineapple juice and gelatin mixture that you set aside earlier.

7. Allow the aforementioned mixture to cool down to room temperature.

8. Once the whipped cream mixture has fully cooled to room temperature, thoroughly stir in 1/2 cup of vodka.

9. Take out your shot glasses from the refrigerator. Carefully fill each one up with the whipped cream mixture until the glasses are two-thirds of the way full.

10. Place the shot glasses back into the refrigerator to chill for approximately 2-4 hours.

11. Repeat steps 1-2, only this time use the red colored Jell-O mixture.

12. Take out the chilled shot glasses from the refrigerator. Pour the cooled red Jell-O mixture into each shot glass until the glass is nearly full. Do be sure to leave a little bit of room left over at the top of each shot glass. Refrigerate the shot glasses for another 3 hours.

13. Right before serving the shot glasses, garnish each glass with sprayed whipped cream. As a finishing touch, sprinkle blue and red candy toppings over the whipped cream.

14. Serve the shot glasses immediately. On a precautionary note, do not expose the Jell-O shots to excess outdoor heat as they will melt quite quickly.

4th of July Cocktail Special Recipe

Ingredients

• 1 Cup of Blue Colored Sports Drink

• 1 Cup of Red Cranberry Juice

• 1 Cup of White Lime Colored Sports Drink

• 2 Shots of Your Favorite Vodka

• 3 Handfuls of Crushed Ice

Instructions

1. Fill a large drink or cocktail glass 1/3 of the way up with the red cranberry juice.

2. Carefully fill the glass up to the top with the crushed ice.

3. Pour the white lime colored sports drink and the vodka into a cocktail shaker. Shaker the two ingredients together until they are even and consistent.

4. Pour the white lime colored sports drink and vodka mixture into the cocktail glass until it reaches the 2/3 marker.

5. Top of the cocktail with the blue colored sports drink.

6. Garnish each glass with a decorative 4th of July themed cocktail straw.

7. Serve the cocktails immediately.