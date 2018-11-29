How to Protect Holiday Packages

Holiday shopping can be a huge stressor. With online shopping becoming more and more popular, it’s no secret that we can save tons of time by browsing the online stores and having our gifts delivered right to our door. Unfortunately, there are still a few things that can go wrong.

What do you do if it’s been a few weeks, your party is approaching and your package hasn’t arrived yet? It’s even scarier if you check the tracking and you see “delivered” as the status. If you are having gifts delivered this year, no matter how safe your neighborhood, you just can’t be too careful. Here are a few helpful tips to making sure your package gets in your home – and nobody else’s.

Set Your Schedule

If you know you have a weekday free, schedule your deliveries to all come at once. UPS lets you do this for free, and FedEx has a charges $5 (a worthy price considering the alternative). The ability to have as many packages come in one day as possible is not only great way to ensure your packages all get to you safely, but could also be a great way to spend a day. Take the time in between deliveries to set up your wrapping station, and treat yourself to a hot cocoa and some holiday music.

Ask A Neighbor

Many of us can’t get a weekday free, and are often envious of those work-from-home or even stay-at-home neighbors. Well, if you are on good terms with one of these neighbors, think about asking them to have your packages rerouted to their home this season. The prices are the same as changing the timeframe, which is free through UPS and $5 for FedEx.

Try Some New Tech

New devices like Ring and Package Guard have made it simpler than ever to keep an eye on what’s going on at your doorstep, even when you’re not home. Ring has a video doorbell that alerts your phone to any motion taking place on your doorstep, even allowing you to converse with the delivery person. You can also purchase a clever new device called a Package Guard, which is a small platform with “Place Package Here” written on it, which then notifies you via text or email. It also will set off a shrieking alarm in the case anyone but you tries to remove your package.

Try a Vacation Hold

Your local Post Office likely has the option to put hold on all of your packages and mail for three to 30 days. If you’ll be out of town for any time, it’s highly recommended to take advantage of this feature and then pick them up when you return.

Find a plan that works best for you to avoid any last-minute catastrophes this year. Follow these helpful tips and have a safe and happy holiday season.