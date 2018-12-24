Holiday Recipes to Make with Eggnog

The holidays are finally here, time to indulge in some of your favorite seasonal treats. Whether it be candy canes or gingerbread, there is a special holiday flavor that is perfect for everyone. One of the most treasured holiday treats is eggnog. There many amazing recipes that you can make with eggnog holiday ingredient. Here are some gourmet eggnog recipes around that you should try this holiday season.

Old-Fashioned Eggnog

Here is the recipe to make a traditional holiday eggnog. This is a great homemade eggnog you can use as a starting point for many of the other recipes found on this list.

Ingredients:

3 cups milk (whole milk works best)

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon nutmeg

5 eggs

2/3 cup sugar

3/4 cup Bacardi Rum

Directions:

1. Mix the milk, heavy cream, cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg in a large saucepan.

2. Place on a stove burner and bring mixture to a boil. Once boiling, remove from the heat and allow concoction to steep for 5-10 minutes.

3. Separate the egg yolks and place them into a large bowl. Beat the egg yolks with the sugar until well-combined. The mixture should be a thick consistency by now.

4. Whisk in the milk concoction slowly into the egg yolk component and continue to mix until the mixture is smooth. Stir in the rum.

5. Refrigerate the eggnog overnight. Eggnog will remain fresh for 3 days.

6. Upon serving the eggnog, beat the egg whites in a large bowl until they form a soft texture. Gently place egg whites into eggnog and stir until combined.

Eggnog Cupcakes

These eggnog cupcakes are the perfect dessert for all you eggnog lovers. They are sure to please your friends and family that appreciate the tasty holiday delicacy and you can use the eggnog you made in the recipe above.

Ingredients:

Cupcakes

1 2/3 cups flour

1 cup sugar

1 1/4 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 cup butter at room temperature

3 egg whites

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2-3/4 teaspoon nutmeg

3/4 cup eggnog

1/4 cup milk

Frosting

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup shortening

4 cups powdered sugar

4 tablespoons eggnog (see above recipe)

1/4 teaspoons rum extract

1 teaspoon nutmeg

Directions:

Cupcakes

1. Preheat oven to 350.

2. Mix together the flour, sugar and baking powder in a large bowl.

3. Add in the butter, egg whites, vanilla, nutmeg, eggnog, and milk and stir or use a mixer to mix until smooth.

4. Fill a muffin/cupcake tray with cupcake papers and fill in with the batter about halfway full on each one.

5. Bake for 18-20 minutes.

6. Allow the cupcakes to cool for 1-2 minutes, then place on cooling rack or another location for the remainder of cooling.

Frosting

1. Mix butter and shortening and stir until smooth.

2. Add half of the powdered sugar and stir until smooth.

3. Add eggnog, rum extract, and nutmeg and stir until smooth.

4. Add remaining powdered sugar and stir until smooth.

5. Add some additional eggnog until desired consistency is reached.

6. Top your cupcakes with the frosting.

Simple Eggnog Sugar Cookies

These eggnog-themed sugar cookies are perfect for a holiday get-together. The eggnog flavor is a subtle, even those who don’t enjoy eggnog will enjoy these yummy cookies.

Ingredients:

Cookies

1 cup unsalted butter

2 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon nutmeg

Frosting

1 cup unsalted butter

4 cups powdered sugar

4 tablespoons eggnog (see recipe above)

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Directions:

Cookies

1. Preheat oven to 350.

2. Mix the butter with the sugar and beat until well-blended and creamy.

3. Add the eggs and vanilla. Mix them into the butter and sugar mixture until eggs are well-beaten.

4. Mix flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and nutmeg in a separate bowl. Slowly add the mixture into the batter and beat until well-combined.

5. Refrigerate dough for 30 minutes.

6. Use a spoon or cookie scoop place balls of dough onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

7. Bake for 10-12 minutes.

Frosting

1. Beat the room temperature butter for several minutes until light and fluffy.

2. Add in the powdered sugar one cup at a time and stir well during the process.

3. Slowly add eggnog and stir until thick and creamy.

4. Beat for several minutes until reaches the fluffy consistency of frosting.

5. Spread your frosting over the cooled cookies.

Eggnog Cheesecake

This eggnog cheesecake is the ultimate indulgence for eggnog and cheesecake lovers. This is a divine dessert to concoct this holiday season to impress your friends and family.

Ingredients:

Cake

5 egg whites

3/4 cup buttermilk

3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 3/4 cups sugar

2 1/2 cups cake flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon ginger

Cheesecake

2 packages (8oz each) cream cheese, softened

2/3 cup sugar

Pinch of salt

2 eggs

1/4 cup sour cream

1/3 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 teaspoon rum extract or flavoring

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Frosting

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 1/2 teaspoons nutmeg

1 teaspoon rum extract or flavoring

4 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup eggnog

Directions:

Cake

1. Mix egg whites and 1/4 cup buttermilk in a small bowl.

2. Beat butter and sugar until creamy in another small bowl for about 2-3 minutes.

3. Add in all the dry ingredients and mix until well-blended.

4. Slowly add the egg white mixture.

5. Beat in the remaining buttermilk.

6. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 25-30 minutes.

7. Remove and cool on a cooling rack.

Cheesecake

1. Preheat oven to 325.

2. Preheat a springform pan in the oven for 10-15 minutes.

3. Prepare the springform pan and wrap with foil. Spray pan with nonstick baking spray and line bottom inside with parchment paper.

5. Beat the cream cheese with the sugar for 2-3 minutes until creamy.

6. Add in the salt and the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

7. Beat in the sour cream, heavy whipping cream, and all remaining ingredients.

8. Pour into the prepared springform pan and place in oven.

9. Bake cheesecake for 45 minutes.

10. Turn oven off and let cheesecake sit for an additional 30 minutes in the oven.

11. Remove cheesecake and allow to cool.

12. Once cooled, remove the cheesecake from springform pan and place in freezer for at least one hour.

Frosting

1. Beat the butter for 3 minutes until fluffy.

2. Add in the nutmeg, rum extract, powdered sugar, and eggnog.

3. Beat the frosting for another 3-5 minutes until fluffy