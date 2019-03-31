Colorful DIY Crayon Candles

Part of the wonder of candles is the aroma that they give off when they are lit. Another component is the overall design of the candles that you display in your home. Some are only made of one color while others have layers of colors. For a fun candle that you can make on your own, consider DIY crayon candles. You can create colorful layers or mix the colors together for a tie-dye effect that is fun to look at in any room of your home.

Supplies

• Broken pieces of crayons

• Paraffin wax

• Clothespins

• Different sizes of glass jars

• Paper cups

• Fragrant oils

• Skewers

• Saucepan

Instructions

1) Before you start melting your crayons, you need to ensure that the wicks that are used in the jars are a bit taller than the height of the jar. This will allow for room on the wick to light it and for it to burn just a bit before the heat reaches the wax.

2) Gather all of the broken crayons that you have, and remove the paper from each piece. Divide the colors into separate plastic cups so that you can melt one color at a time.

3) Put the wax in a glass jar. Add a few pieces of crayons to the jar with the wax. Place the jar in the microwave for about 30 seconds. Stir the wax with a skewer, putting the jar back in the microwave for a few more seconds until the wax and the crayons are completely melted.

4) You’ll want to create a combination of 2/3 wax and 1/3 crayon for the best result. Keep in mind that crayons usually don’t melt well on their own, which is why you need to combine the pieces with the paraffin wax. If you don’t have paraffin, then you can use tea light candles.

5) After the wax and the crayons have melted in the microwave, you want to put the jars in the saucepan. Add a small amount of water that reaches about a quarter of the way up the glass jars.

6) Turn the heat to medium, stirring the wax mixture with a skewer so that it doesn’t stick to the sides. Place a wick in each jar once the wax has melted.

7) Remove the jars from the heat. This is when you can add any fragrant oils that you like and when you can start layering different colors. Let each color solidify just a bit so that they don’t mix together when each color is poured on top of another.

8) Position two skewers so that the wick is between them to keep the wick from falling over in the melted wax. You can also use a clothespin to keep them from moving. Trim the wick so that it’s just above the rim of the glass jar after the wax has solidified.

9) Position your candles anywhere in your home, lighting them so that you can see the beautiful flicker of light against the colorful creations that you’ve made from crayons.