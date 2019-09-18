National Cheeseburger Day Recipes

Is there anything better than a big, juicy cheeseburger to satisfy your cravings? Definitely not. National Cheeseburger Day is the perfect day to rejoice in all things meaty and cheesy. Give these recipes a try to really amp up the celebration factor.

Brunch Burger

Why not start off the day with the true breakfast of champions… the Brunch Burger. This burger combines two of the richest foods on the planet- eggs and beef- to make one out-of-this-world brunch item.

Ingredients:

• 1 lb lean ground beef

• 1/2 tsp black pepper

• 1/2 tsp salt

• 4 eggs

• 4 Brioche buns, toasted

• 4 slices sharp cheddar cheese

• 4 leaves Romaine lettuce

• 1 roma tomato, cut into 8 thin slices

• 4 tbsp butter

Directions:

1. Combine the ground beef, salt, and pepper together in a bowl and form into four evenly shaped patties.

2. Heat a large griddle over medium-high heat and cook the burgers for five minutes on each side or until desired temperature is achieved. Place 1 tablespoon of butter and one slice of cheese on top of each burger and cook until melted.

3. Meanwhile, cook four eggs over easy in a separate skillet.

4. Prepare the toasted buns by placing a leaf of Romaine lettuce on the bottom of each one.

5. Place one burger on top of each lettuce leaf.

6. Top each burger with two slices of tomato and one egg.

7. Finish with the top bun. You don’t need any extra sauces as the burger is juicy enough from the butter and drippy egg.

Cheeseburger Salad

Who says burgers can’t be healthy? This Cheeseburger Salad is the perfect way to satisfy your craving for a burger without all the added carbs.

Ingredients:

• 1 lb lean ground beef, seasoned with salt and pepper and browned

• 1 head of iceberg lettuce, chopped

• 2 roma tomatoes, chopped

• 1 red onion, finely diced

• 1/4 c dill pickles, minced

• 1/2 c cheddar cheese, shredded

• 1/2 c mozzarella cheese, shredded

• 1/2 c mayonnaise

• 3 tbsp ketchup

• 1/4 tsp Tabasco sauce

• 1/8 tsp black pepper

Directions:

1. To make the salad, first prepare the dressing by combining the mayonnaise, ketchup, Tabasco sauce, and black pepper. Set aside.

2. Assemble the salad by layering the lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, and ground beef.

3. Drizzle the homemade dressing over the top and serve.

Bacon Cheeseburger Dip

You can even have burgers for a snack on National Cheeseburger Day! This Bacon Cheeseburger Dip is super decadent and definitely hits the spot when you’re hungry for a juicy, cheesy, concoction full of bacon. It can be served with carrots and celery for a healthier option, or amp up the volume by serving it with homemade potato chips or crispy french fries.

Ingredients:

• 1 lb lean ground beef

• 1 onion, chopped

• 1/2 tsp black pepper

• 1/4 tsp salt

• 6 slices thick-cut bacon

• 8 oz softened cream cheese

• 1 c sharp cheddar cheese, grated

• 1/2 c monterey jack cheese, grated

• 1 tsp Worchestershire sauce

Directions:

1. Brown the ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat with the onion, salt, and black pepper. Drain any grease and set aside.

2. In the same skillet, cook the bacon until crisp. Drain, chop, and set aside.

3. In a large bowl, combine the cream cheese, cheddar cheese, monterey jack cheese, Worchestershire sauce, ground beef, and bacon.

4. Transfer the mixture to a baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, or until it’s hot a bubbly. Serve with your favorite dippers.

Easy Cheeseburger Pasta

Finish off National Cheeseburger Day with this ooey, gooey, cheesy pasta that’s sure to be a hit with both the kids and adults. It tastes even better as leftovers the next day, so you can continue the celebration even after National Cheeseburger Day.

Ingredients:

• 1 lb lean ground beef

• 1 onion, chopped

• 1/2 tsp garlic powder

• 1/2 tsp black pepper

• 1/4 tsp salt

• 1-15 oz can tomato sauce

• 2 c dry rotini pasta

• 1 1/2 c water

• 1/2 c cheddar cheese, shredded

• 1/2 c mozzarella cheese, shredded

Directions:

1. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef, onion, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt. Cook until the beef is completely browned and onions are softened.

2. Drain the mixture and return to the skillet.

3. Add the can of tomato sauce, water, and pasta.

4. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes or until the pasta is al dente.

5. Add the cheddar and mozzarella cheese and cover again until the cheese is completely melted.

6. Serve with a nice, crisp salad and some crunchy french bread for a meal that’s sure to tickle the taste buds.

There are so many great creative ways to enjoy cheeseburgers each and every day. You don’t need to wait until National Cheeseburger Day comes along to give these recipes a try. Many of them are great for serving up as a quick weeknight meal or even bringing to a potluck party. Each recipe is guaranteed to fulfill your cheeseburger craving- at least for the day!