How to Repurpose Leftover Fruitcake

Fruitcake appears at every Christmas, unfortunately many people dislike it. Luckily fruitcake has the potential to be delicious if transformed. Here are some tasty recipes you can make using your leftover fruitcake.

Fruitcake Bread Pudding

Use your leftover fruitcake as the staple ingredient in a holiday bread pudding. This is a easy dessert or Sunday morning brunch that is sure to satisfy. You can even Spice up your fruitcake with a little eggnog and bourbon for a grown-up bread pudding.

1) Break up a fruitcake into small, bite-sized chunks.

2) Add in 3 eggs, 3 cups of whole milk, and a half of cup of sugar.

3) Put it in a casserole dish and bake for 350 degrees for about half an hour.

4) Serve with a dollop of whipped cream on top.

Pork Loin with Fruitcake Stuffing

Pork tastes delicious with a sugar or honey glaze on it. Ham and bacon that tastes delicious with a little sweetness. In this case, the sweetness comes from a fruitcake.

1) Sautee some onions and bell peppers in a skillet until they are soft.

2) Add in the fruitcake after the vegetables have cooked.

3) Break the fruitcake up into chunks.

4) Stir the fruitcake in with the vegetables, seasoning the mixture with salt and pepper.

5) Once the stuffing is done, make a slit in the loin and add the stuffing.

6) Bake the pork chops in the oven at 400 degrees for approximately 30 minutes.

7) Serve with a little pork drippings.

8) Pair the pork with winter squash or dry-cooked string beans on the side.

Cake Pops

If you have some cake pop lovers in your house, make up a batch of fruitcake cake pops. Cake pops combine two things, cake and lollipops.

1) Mix fruitcake with frosting and form into cake pops.

2) Dip them in melted chocolate for an easy sweet treat your kids will love.

French Toast with a Twist

Start off Christmas morning right with a festive and fruity French Toast using leftover fruitcake.

1) Slice up your leftover fruitcake.

2) Mix up splash of eggnog, fresh eggs, and some holiday spices including nutmeg.

3) Dip the French toast in the eggnog and egg mixture.

4) Spray a frying pan with non-stick cooking spray.

5) Wait for the pan to heat up and cook the French Toast on both sides, flipping when it has a nice crust.

6) Serve with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Fruitcake Ice Cream

Fruitcake ice cream recipe only takes a couple of minutes to make but it’s a holiday treat that can’t be beat!

1) Chop up the fruitcake into little bits.

2) Soften some rum raisin ice cream.

3) Add in the fruitcake chunks.

4) Fold the ice cream and the fruitcake together.