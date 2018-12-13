Homemade Hot Cocoa Recipes

A cup of hot cocoa is a seasonal delight we all look forward to. Nothing beats coming in from the cold and warming up to a cup of hot chocolate. During the holiday season, sample the cocoa recipes below.

Traditional Hot Cocoa

Use this basic recipe as a starter for adding many variations of flavorings.

Ingredients:

4 ounces sugar

2 ounces baking cocoa

A pinch of salt

3 ounces hot water

32 ounces milk

3 drops vanilla extract

Directions:

1) Mix cocoa, salt, and sugar together and place in a medium saucepan.

Add the water.

2) Bring to a boil, stirring for around two minutes.

Reduce temperature.

3) Add milk while stirring just enough to warm the mixture.

4) Do not allow it to boil.

5) Using a whisk, stir until the mixture begins to froth.

6) Pour and serve.

7) Optional garnishes include cinnamon sticks and mini marshmallows.

Old Fashioned Hot Chocolate

This is the way hot chocolate has been made for decades.

Ingredients:

2 squares of unsweetened chocolate

3 ounces white sugar

32 ounces of whole milk with cream

1/4 teaspoon of salt

4 drops of real vanilla extract.

Directions:

1) On medium-low heat, add sugar, milk, and unsweetened chocolate in a medium-size saucepan.

2) Stir until the chocolate melts and all of the ingredients are well blended.

Blend in the vanilla.

3) Pour into mugs and serve.

4) Top with whisked whipped real cream as a topping or a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Hot Almond Chocolate Drink

Enjoy this vegan-friendly hot cocoa that tastes like your favorite Almond Joy candy.

Ingredients:

8 ounces sweetened or unsweetened vanilla almond milk

2 ounces unsweetened cocoa powder

2 ounces dairy-free semisweet chocolate

Optional: Add raw sugar and vanilla extract to taste

Directions:

1) Place all of the ingredients in a saucepan.

2) Stir with a whisk at medium-low temperature for five minutes.

3) Serve.

Minty Hot Cocoa

Chocolate and mint flavors in a liquid form reminiscent of Andes or After Eight mints.

Ingredients:

12 ounces heavy cream

12 ounces milk

2 ounces sugar

A dash of salt

3/4 cup bittersweet chocolate

1/4 teaspoon peppermint oil

Directions:

1) Mix the cream, milk, sugar, and salt in a 2-quart saucepan.

2) Heat over medium-low temperature.

3) Just as the cream mixture begins to steam, mix in the chopped chocolate.

4) Stir until melted.

5) Mix in the peppermint oil.

6) Pour into mugs and serve.

7) Add whipped cream and semisweet chocolate shavings as a garnish.

Coconut Hot Cocoa

Indulge with this gluten-free and vegan-friendly coconut cocoa.

Ingredients:

8 ounces vanilla-flavored coconut milk

2 ounces cocoa powder

1-ounce raw sugar

3 drops of vanilla extract

A pinch of ground cinnamon

Directions:

1) Mix together coconut milk beverage, cocoa powder, sugar, vanilla extract, and cinnamon.

2) Pour into a small saucepan.

3) Whisk on medium heat until cocoa and sugar are completely dissolved.

4) Stir until the mixture is heated through.

5) Pour the hot cocoa into a mug and enjoy.