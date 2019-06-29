Clever Waffle Iron Creations

Did you know you can use your trusty waffle maker for many other things besides waffles? See what crafty creations you can make with an ordinary waffle iron machine.

Cinnamon Roll Waffles

Who doesn’t love a cinnamon bun? With its soft, doughy bread, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, loaded with butter, it is always a delight to eat. Top it with cream cheese or sugar glaze to amplify the taste.

Ingredients

• A prepackaged slice and ready to bake cinnamon roll dough

• Powdered sugar

• Water or milk

• Cream cheese

Instructions

1. Follow the divisions in the cinnamon roll dough.

2. Take one small portion and put it the middle of your super hot waffle iron.

3. Press down and wait for a few minutes.

4. When it starts smelling divine, open the lid.

5. Transfer the cooked dough for a yummy slice of heaven on your plate.

6. Drizzle with a cinnamon sugar glaze that’s made with a pinch of cinnamon, 1 part powdered sugar and 2 parts water; or you can top it off with cream cheese.

Sweet Potato Hash Browns

This popular breakfast side dish is taken up a notch with the addition of sweet potato. This standard breakfast spud is totally doable to make with your good, old, reliable waffle iron.

Ingredients

• 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled

• 1 medium Idaho potato, peeled

• 3 tablespoons melted butter

• Freshly ground Himalayan pink salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

1. Plug and preheat your waffle make. Spray the waffle makes with a little bit of nonstick cooking spray. Olive oil or butter flavor is best.

2. Grate the all three potatoes into a bowl. Once done, add the butter, salt, and pepper. Toss to combine.

3. Divide this mixture into six equal portions. Put one mound in the center and then spread evenly on the machine.

4. Close the lid and cook for about 4 to 5 minutes until golden brown.

5. Repeat until the entire mixture is consumed.

Serve these babies up on a plate paired with eggs cooked to your liking with several pieces of bacon and slice of fruit.

Grilled Three Cheese Waffle

Everyone loves a gooey grilled cheese sandwich. Use your waffle maker to craft this classic favorite. The machine makes it so much easier to do and clean up is a breeze.

Ingredients

• 2 slices of your choice of bread

• 1 slice of cheddar cheese

• A handful of mozzarella cheese

• A tablespoon of cream cheese

• Butter

Instructions

1. Plug and preheat the waffle iron.

2. Spread butter on all sides of your bread.

3. Assemble the remaining ingredients. On one side of the bread, spread cream cheese, then add your mozzarella, and finally top with the slice of cheddar. Cover it with the other slice of bread.

4. Carefully place the sandwich in the middle of the machine. Close the lid.

5. Wait for a 2-3 minutes or up until the bread turns golden brown.

Plate up this baby and eat it while it’s hot. This versatile sandwich can be eaten as your breakfast, lunch, snack, or dinner. The perfect side to go with this is tomato soup.

Waffle Brownies

Jazz up your boxed brownie mix with your waffle maker. This method makes a crispy exterior and a gooey interior. This is best paired with ice cream while it is still hot. And if you want to go the extra mile, decorate with even more whipped cream, chocolate chips, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Ingredients

• Your favorite boxed brownie mix

• 2 eggs

• 1/3 cup oil

• 1/3 cup water

• A pinch of instant coffee diluted in very little hot water

• A butter spray

• Powdered sugar for drizzling

If you have an aversion to boxed mixes, you can also you use any of your favorite brownie from scratch recipes. The thing about the coffee it adds depth to the batter, giving it a deeper chocolate taste.

Instructions

1. Preheat your waffle maker and spray both sides with the butter spray.

2. Quickly assemble the boxed mix, egg, oil, water, and coffee in a mixing bowl. Mix well until thoroughly combined.

3. Take a scoop of the batter and spread it on top of the waffle iron.

4. Close the lid and wait for it to start smelling good.

5. Check to see if it’s done after a few minutes.

6. Repeat the process until the mixture is consumed. The brownie waffles can keep in your fridge and be reheated in the microwave. Or you can save the mixture for a few days, also in the fridge, and cook along as the craving arises.

7. Drizzle with powdered sugar.

Plate this brownie nicely for a party and everyone will be impressed by you innovation.

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla Waffles

If you’re hankering for some Mexican food, make this classic quesadilla on your waffle maker. This makes it easier because you get to cook both sides of the tortilla at the same time. Heat applied on both sides make for even cooking and quicker cooking time.

Ingredients

• 2 flour tortillas

• Shredded left over chicken sprinkled with taco spice mix

• Grated mozzarella cheese

• Grated cheddar cheese

• Sour cream

• Cubed tomato

• Cube onion

• Cube avocado

• Lemon

• Balsamic vinegar

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Olive oil spray

Instructions

1. Plug and preheat the waffle maker. Spray it with an olive oil spray.

2. Assemble the tortilla covering one piece with the chicken and all the cheeses. Place the other tortilla on top and carefully transfer to the waffle maker. If the tortilla is too big, you can cut it in half.

3. While waiting for the quesadilla to get toasty, make your pico de gallo by combining the cubed onions, tomatoes, and avocado in a small bowl. Drizzle with a bit of lemon juice and some balsamic vinegar. Add salt and pepper to taste.

4. Take out the cooked quesadillas and plate with the bowl of pico de gallo. Top the warm quesadilla with sour cream and enjoy.

This particular dish is so easy to make and you can do it with a lot of varieties. Add ham, beef, fish, or even shrimp to change the flavor. Just be sure to shred them all well.

As you can see, your waffle maker is not just for making ordinary waffles. It can actually be used for many other dishes. Get as creative as you want and let your imagination run wild.