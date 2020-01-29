7 Easy Pizza Recipes

Pizza is the one food that is always a crowd-pleaser. Regardless of whether you’re feeding a handful of teenagers or entertaining older family and friends for the big game, you can rely on this Italian classic to hit the spot.

If you don’t want to wait for delivery, and you’re tired of the standard frozen varieties, here are seven simple pizza recipes to spice up your kitchen and delight your guests.

Margherita Style Pizza

Margherita style pizza is a simple, yet satisfying and is incredibly easy to make. For best results, you should use a thin-crust or a flatbread as a base, and it features every color of the Italian flag – red (tomato sauce), green (basil), and white (mozzarella cheese.) With minimal toppings and using a prepared flatbread, you can bake it in a preheated oven or even cook it over a grill.

White Mushroom Pizza

If you have a taste for a somewhat more sophisticated pizza, white mushroom pizza has the pizazz you need. You can use store-bought dough or a prepared crust. Instead of red sauce, this pizza uses a base of olive oil, garlic, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese, and gets topped with sauteed mushrooms. You have the option to keep things simple by using basic white mushrooms. If you prefer a more gourmet experience, you can use more expensive or seasonal mushrooms, such as shiitake, oyster, morels, or porcini. Add a bit of fresh Italian seasonings, and bake until the cheese turns golden. A white mushroom pizza pairs easily with a crisp garden salad, and is just enough to satiate your appetite for a delicious dinner option.

Pita Pizzas

Pitas make the best personal pizzas. And, they’re fun food to make with your kids, especially if you give them a lot of toppings from which to choose. Some topping ideas include mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, fresh peppers, pepperoni, chopped onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, sausage, cooked bacon, olives, ham, and pineapples. Everyone can build their pizza with their favorite toppings. Bake each pita until it’s heated through and the cheese is bubbly.

Veggie or Garden style pita pizzas are perfect for people who want to eat a healthier version or for anyone who might be vegetarian. Garden pizzas might include a selection of mushrooms, peppers, onions, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, banana peppers, or artichoke hearts. Meat lover pita pizzas could include a combination of ham, pepperoni, sausage, or bacon. Alfredo style pizzas could include chicken, alfredo sauce, tomatoes, and garlic.

Cast Iron Skillet Deep Dish Pizza

This easy pizza recipe requires the use of a cast-iron skillet. After lightly coating the skillet with olive oil, put the pizza dough in the skillet and spread it evenly in the pan, forming a one-inch wall along the side of the pan. Put cheese in the bottom, then add your favorite toppings, including sauce. Popular toppings include bacon, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, or extra cheese. After choosing your favorites, add more cheese. Bake in a 375-degree oven for around 45 minutes or until the top layer is light brown and melty. Cast iron deep dish pizzas tend to be very filling, so you might only need to eat one piece to get your fill!

Veggie Ranch Pizza

Veggie ranch pizza is a great appetizer, snack, or party food best served chilled, and not to be confused with a vegetable or garden pizza. This pizza uses crescent dough as the crust, which helps to make the pizza lighter and buttery. The baked crust then gets topped with a mixture of softened cream cheese, sour cream, dill, and other seasonings in place of sauce. For a richer flavor, refrigerate the mixture for at least an hour before spreading on the cooled crescent crust. To finish the pizza, top with broccoli florets, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes halved, and shredded cheddar cheese. In the shape of the rectangular baking pan, cut the ranch veggie pizza into equal-sized squares and serve at parties, potlucks, and on game day.

Campfire Pan Pizza

If you’re planning on “roughing it” or you enjoy spending time around the campfire, a campfire pan pizza is the best! For a toasty flavor, using a non-stick butter spray helps to make removing your finished pizza from the pan extra easy. A campfire pan closes and features an extended handle to make it safer to cook over an open flame or BBQ grill. Place a piece of bread on each side of the campfire pan. Place your toppings on one piece of bread, including sauce, veggies, and cheese. Then close and interlock the pan, and cook over fire or grill. Be sure to let it to cool before biting in, as the inside is going to be hot! (As a note, you can also use this multifunctional cooking pan to make fruit pies and other sweet treats by replacing pizza toppings with traditional apple, cherry, or different pie fillings. Sprinkle the golden crust with a bit of powdered sugar or serve with ice cream!)

Breakfast Pizza

If you have a taste for pizza in the morning, but you aren’t in the mood for leftovers, or you’re craving a creative twist on the typical standard dinner, the breakfast pizza is sure to hit the spot. This dish combines all of your favorite breakfast items, including scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, cooked and crumbled bacon, savory sausage, peppers, onions, and crispy hash browns. Top a flatbread or a prepared pizza crust with your faves, and heat it until the pie is warm and bubbly.

If you’re excited about the idea of shaking things up in the kitchen, we hope that these seven simple pizza recipes help you to get inspired to be more creative when you’re cooking. Night or day, these delicious pizzas are the perfect solution to tickling your tastebuds, and we hope that you’ll take the time to try each and every one of our recommended easy pizza recipes.