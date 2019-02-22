Tasty Ways to Use Tortilla Chips

Tortilla chips are good for more than just scooping up a pile of salsa, and they can still be a useful part of a recipe even if they are stale. Check out these delicious hacks to use up any tortilla chips you have.

Breakfast Chilaquiles

Crunchy Taco Chicken

Chilaquiles is a classic Mexican breakfast dish that often calls for frying stale corn tortillas until crunchy. However, if you have tortilla chips on hand, they taste and look exactly the same and require just half the amount of work. The end result is basically a tasty bed of salsa-flavored chips loaded with cheese, eggs, beans, and all your favorite garnishes.• 4 cups of tortilla chips• 1 ½ cups of your favorite salsa or enchilada sauce• 1 tablespoon oil or butter• 4 large eggs• 1 cup refried beans• 1 sliced avocado• ¼ cup crumbled queso fresco cheese• ¼ cup minced cilantro1. Layer the tortillas in a wide skillet. Pour the salsa over the tortillas and simmer gently until the chips are slightly softened and have soaked up most of the liquid.2. Heat the butter or oil in a nonstick pan and scramble or fry the eggs.3. When the chips are done, pour them onto individual plates and top with the eggs.4. Sprinkle the avocado, cheese, and cilantro on top of the mixture and serve with a side of refried beans.



When your bag of tortilla chips gets accidentally crushed on the trip home from the grocery store, turn to this recipe. It uses crushed tortilla chips to create what is essentially a salty, crunchy breading for chicken strips.

Ingredients

• 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast or thighs

• ½ teaspoon of salt

• 1 teaspoon cumin

• ½ teaspoon paprika

• ½ teaspoon chili powder

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 cup crushed tortilla chips

• 1 egg

• ¼ cup flour

Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare a baking tray by lining it with parchment paper or spraying it with nonstick cooking oil.

2. Blend together all the spices with the cup of crushed tortilla chips in a small bowl.

3. Crack the egg into another small bowl and beat until thoroughly mixed.

4. Dip each side of the chicken in the flour and then dip it into the beaten egg mixture.

5. Take the dredged chicken and coat each side with the tortilla chip mixture.

6. Put all the coated chicken pieces on the baking sheet and cook until brown and cooked through. This will take 15 to 20 minutes.

Southwestern Salmon Cakes



Tortilla chips are fairly starchy, so they make a nice binder for these salmon cakes. These tasty salmon cakes have a fun southwestern flavor that makes them surprisingly versatile. You can serve them in between buns as a sandwich, turn them into mini cakes as an appetizer, or make into a light lunch alongside a salad of fresh greens. For convenience, this recipe uses canned salmon, but if you have some leftover salmon, feel free to use that instead.

Ingredients

• 1/4 cup minced bell pepper

• 1/4 cup minced onion

• 1 tbs. Olive oil

• 6 ounces canned salmon

• 1 large egg

• ¾ cup finely crushed tortilla chips

• ¼ cup fresh corn

• ¼ cup black beans

• salt and pepper to taste

• 1 tsp cumin

• ½ tsp paprika

• ½ tsp chili powder

• 1 tbs. Olive oil

Instructions

1. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Sauté the onion and bell pepper until softened.

2. Put the cooked vegetables in a large mixing bowl with the salmon, egg, tortilla chips, spices, vegetables, and flour. Mix together until thoroughly combined and make six to four patties.

3. Heat the remaining olive oil in the pan.

4. Gently slide the salmon cakes into the pan. Cook until one side is golden brown, roughly three minutes, flip to the other side, and cook three more minutes.

Taco Salad



This recipe is a classic way to use up tortilla chips for a reason. The salad uses tortilla chips instead of croutons to get a salty crunch that has fun, southwestern taste. Feel free to use tortilla chips with flavors like cheese or lime for added taste. This recipe has a classic blend of ingredients that will satisfy just about anyone.

Ingredients

• ¼ cup sour cream

• 2 tbs. Lime juice

• 2 tbs. Minced cilantro

• 2 tbs. water

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• ¼ tsp. pepper

• ½ tsp. Garlic powder

• 2 heads romaine lettuce, shredded

• 1 tomato, diced

• 1 avocado, diced

• 1 cup fresh corn kernels

• 1 cup cooked black beans

• 1 cup cooked chicken, chopped

• 1 cup tortilla chips, crushed into one inch pieces

• ¼ cup salsa

Instructions

1. Blend together the sour cream, lime juice, cilantro, water, salt, pepper, and garlic powder to make the dressing and set aside.

2. Combine everything else in a large bowl and toss until combined.

3. Serve up individual plates of the salad and drizzle the dressing on top of it.