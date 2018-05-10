Shrimp Dishes You Should Make All Summer

Whenever you want something tasty for lunch or dinner, shrimp can be ready in just a few minutes. They provide plenty of lean protein without costing as much as other forms of seafood. Whether you are hosting a barbecue or just making a quick meal after a day at the beach, these delicious shrimp recipes will help you to enjoy your summer.

Vietnamese Shrimp Salad

This salad puts a whole new spin on the idea of shrimp salad. Instead of just being a sad pile of lettuce with a few steamed shrimp, it is completed packed with flavors. The recipe gets its inspiration from Vietnamese cooking to create a salad that is spicy, salt, sweet, and sour. It is loaded with shrimp and rice noodles, so this filling salad can be a complete meal. The secret to getting the rich flavor of garlic, basil, peppers, and lemongrass is a quick marinade that you soak the shrimp in for a few hours before cooking.

Sweet and Spicy Mango Shrimp

Shrimp and mango are a classic combination that makes this dish absolutely delicious. It takes the standard idea of coconut shrimp and adds even more rich flavors and ingredients. The sweet, tropical flavor of mango helps to balance out the spiciness of the peppers and bright citrus from the lime. Once the shrimp are done, you can serve them on tacos, a bed of rice, or a plate of lettuce. A nice thing about this convenient recipe is that the whole thing takes just 20 minutes from start to finish.

Crispy Salt-and-Pepper Shrimp over Green Grits

Shrimp and grits is a beloved dish in the southern regions of the United States. This fun twist on shrimp and grits is definitely sure to wow your family or guests. To make the shrimp extra crispy, they are lightly tossed in a cornstarch coating before being seasoned with salt and pepper. Once they are fried up nice and crisp, they are served on a bed of green grits. These grits get their unusual appearance from the inclusion of parsley and spinach.

Gambas Al Ajillo

Gambas al Ajillo is a Spanish dish that is frequently served as a tapas option. It is a deceptively simple dish that contains nothing more than olive oil, garlic, chilies, shrimp, and salt and pepper. When cooked correctly, the end result is plump yet crispy shrimp that are coated in garlic-chili oil. Once the shrimp are done cooking, you can serve them with triangles of fresh pita bread or rustic country bread for dipping.

Hot and Sour Shrimp Soup

Hot and sour soup is a favorite in Thailand and other Asian countries where the population uses shrimp as one of their main protein sources. In this recipe, delicate shrimp are mixed with a variety of hearty vegetables, including mushrooms, chile, and zucchini. It gets its unique flavor from the combination of fresh herbs like ginger, lemongrass, cilantro and dill. To get everything in this recipe cooked without making the shrimp rubbery, be sure to add your shrimp just a few minutes before you plan to serve the soup.

Harissa Shrimp Fra Diavlo

Fra Diavolo gets its name from the spicy red sauce that the pasta and shrimp are coated in right before serving. This unusual recipe increases the spiciness even more with harissa, a pepper paste common in North African cooking. The fusion of Italian and African cooking creates an absolutely divine shrimp and pasta dish that stands out.

Key Lime Grilled Shrimp

This recipe will make you feel like you are relaxing on a Florida beach with the combination of tangy lime and sweet honey. It involves shrimp being coated in a marinade before being grilled until crispy and blackened. Once the shrimp are done, they are finished with a drizzle of a creamy key lime beurre blanc sauce. Since the shrimp are the star of this recipe, be sure to get the biggest, freshest shrimp you can find.

Mediterranean Grilled Shrimp Quinoa Salad

Shrimp and quinoa is definitely a great way to enjoy a healthy meal, but this recipe manages to avoid being bland like so many quinoa dishes. The key flavor is the tangy vinaigrette that is gently layered throughout the salad before serving. It is also loaded with classic Mediterranean flavors like feta and parsley that provide more delicious tastes to the meal. Thanks to the addition of grilled shrimp and garbanzo beans, this hearty salad is filled with protein.

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

Instead of just being some limp shrimp stuck around a bowl of canned sauce, this homemade Mexican shrimp cocktail is truly party worthy. It involves delicious chunks of shrimp tossed with avocado and sauce. One of the tastiest parts of this recipe is the freshly made pico de gallo that adds tasty cilantro, tomatoes, and limes to the shrimp cocktail. To emphasize the Mexican theme, serve them in a margarita glass.