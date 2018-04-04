Recipes to Use Up Leftover Marshmallow Treats

Every holiday ends in a plethora of leftovers and for Easter, it’s…marshmallow treats. If you find yourself with too many peeps, don’t fret; use them in some tasty recipes. Here are ways to use up your marshmallow treats.

S’mores with Peeps

This is a twist on a classic that everyone loves. Simply replace your white puffy marshmallow with a colorful peep. Don’t try putting the peep in the fire though. The sugar gets pretty sticky and strange. If you still want it a little melted, try putting in the microwave for a hot second. Sandwich it between some chocolate and graham crackers and voila!

Rocky Road Brownies with Peeps

Bring your rocky road to the next level with this recipe. Simply follow this yummy recipe for rocky road brownies and top it with some chopped up peep marshmallows for that great gooey texture.

Ingredients

1/2 cup plus one tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 cup all-purpose baking flour

1/3 cup walnuts, chopped

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips or baking chocolate

2 jumbo eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup peep marshmallows for topping, chopped up

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Line a glass 8″ x 8″ baking pan with parchment paper or grease well with butter and sift flour on it.

2. Cream together 1/2 cup softened butter and brown and white sugar in a medium mixing bowl. Once creamed, add eggs one at a time and the vanilla extract.

3. In a separate bowl, sift together salt, baking powder, and flour.

4. Add dry mixture to other mixed ingredients. Make sure thoroughly mixed. Add in walnuts.

5. In a saucepan, melt the chocolate chips and 1 tablespoon of butter. If too thick, add some water or milk.

6. Add melted chocolate to other mixed ingredients. Mix well.

7. Pour batter into lined or greased pan. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes.

8. When a toothpick comes out of the brownie clean, it is done.

9. Add chopped peeps to top of brownies as soon as they come out of the oven so they can melt.

10. Serve and enjoy.

Chocolate-Covered Peeps

You can get pretty crafty with this treat. If you’re going to keep it real simple, simply melt some baking chocolate, pour it on your peeps with some wax or parchment paper underneath, and let them harden in the fridge.

But if you want to have a little fun, add some sprinkles on the melted chocolate, M&Ms for the eyes, and melted white chocolate to make some drizzle decor.

Stick the peeps with a wooden stick before you dip for easier chocolate dipping. Leave them in so people can enjoy them like lollipops.

Decadent Hot Cocoa with Peeps

Yes, you can still have hot cocoa in the springtime. Try out this decadent recipe and throw some peeps on to. This recipe makes about 3 cups.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons white sugar

1 1/3 cups whole milk

Peeps to float on top

Directions

1. Put all ingredients in a saucepan and heat on the stovetop on medium heat. Stir often.

2. Cocoa is done when it begins to boil.

3. Pour the cocoa into mugs and top with peeps.

Cupcake Toppers

A cupcake is always better with something special on top. Rather than covering your cupcake in a mountain of frosting, top it with a cute and colorful peep. Don’t skip the frosting completely. Here is a great fluffy frosting recipe for your next cupcake fix that will make the perfect nesting bed for a peep.

Ingredients

1 cup white sugar

1/3 cup water

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 egg whites

1 teaspoon vanilla extract



Directions

1. Over the stove on medium heat, combine the water and sugar. Stir occasionally until they are dissolved and bubbling hot.

2. In a separate clean bowl (make sure it’s clean otherwise the egg whites won’t fluff up how you want them to), crack the egg whites and add a pinch of salt. Let them sit for about 30 seconds.

3. Add the vanilla extract and whip them up until soft peaks form. Slowly add in the sugar-water mixture. You’ll know it’s mixed enough when more soft peaks form. It can take up to 10 minutes to do this depending on how good your whip is.

4. Frost your cupcakes and add your peeps on top.

Bird’s Nest Cookies with Peeps

This is a simple cookie recipe that you’ll want to use again and again. Normally, people add some chocolate eggs to the nest, but when you have peep chicks handy it’s a perfect match. No baking in the oven required. This recipe makes one dozen cookies.

Ingredients

1 cup white sugar

1/2 cup whole milk

1 1/2 cups rolled oats

1/4 cup butter, unsalted

1/2 cup coconut flakes

1/4 cup cocoa powder, unsweetened

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Peeps for the middle of each nest

Directions

1. In a medium saucepan, heat the sugar, milk, and butter over medium heat. Stir occasionally. Once the mixture is bubbling and boiling, be sure to mix frequently and let it boil for about one minute.

2. Remove from heat. Add oats, coconut flakes, cocoa powder, and vanilla extract. Mix until combined.

3. Take a spoon and drop mixture into cookie-sized portions on wax or parchment paper. Press each one in the middle with your thumb. Add a peep in the nest. Let cool at room temp.

Monster Cookie Sandwich

The best way to use up some peeps can be to smash them between cookies. To make your cookie sandwich even better, warm the peeps up in the oven with the cookies sandwiching them to make them nice and melted.

With recipes like these, you’ll never wonder what to do with your leftover peeps again. The only thing that could make these recipes taste better is buying discounted peeps after Easter is over.