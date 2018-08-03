National Watermelon Day Recipes

When the summer temperatures get hot outside, watermelon is the perfect fruit to cool you down. Whether you are looking for something savory or sweet, watermelon is the fruit that can do it all. From desserts to main courses, watermelon is the go-to ingredient for this summer.

Liven Up Your Salads

Summertime is a great time to kick up your salad recipes to the next level. Watermelon adds a level of sweetness to your greens. If you want a star for your next lettuce bowl, look no further than a slice of watermelon.

Grilled Watermelon Salad

Who says that watermelon has to be eaten cold? The heat on the grill actually warms up the sugars in the fruit giving the watermelon a sweeter taste. With this recipe, you can add a little cheese and mint for a smoky and sweet taste to your dish. This salad is the perfect combination to celebrate about summer.

Watermelon Feta Salad

Try adding a little sweet and savory to your next salad recipe. This watermelon salad recipe combines onions, feta, edamame, and avocado to the mix. There are a lot of flavors in this dish to kick up your taste buds to the next level. This recipe is not only pretty, but it is healthy too.

Tomato Salad with Watermelon and Raspberries

The flavors of sweet and tart go together like two peas in a pod. Add watermelon and raspberries and dress with raspberry vinaigrette. Also add tarragon or basil and fresh ricotta cheese to round out this salad.

Add a Creamy Cold Soup to the Mix

Watermelon Gazpacho

Gazpacho is traditionally served cold with tomatoes as the main ingredient. This recipe calls for the tomatoes to be swapped out with a watermelon. The watermelon gives a lighter and sweeter taste to this Spanish dish. This watermelon gazpacho is not only refreshing, but it is easy to make too.

Add Some Sweetness to the Main Course

Watermelon Toasted Jalapeno and Shrimp Pico de Gallo

Pico de gallo is a traditional Mexican side dish that is served with a variety of meats. It can also be served as an appetizer to a meal. Watermelon can be added to this dish for a spin on the traditional fare. Watermelon is a perfect complement to the texture of the shrimp in this appetizer. The salsa can be enjoyed with fresh tortilla chips or endive. If you are looking to pair this with a protein, the pico de gallo can also be served with fish tacos or grilled salmon.

Kielbasa with Watermelon Relish

Another meat that can be paired with watermelon is the kielbasa sausage. Watermelon does not always have to be the star attraction in a dish. It can add a perfect level of flavor to a spicy food like kielbasa in this recipe. When the watermelon is combined with onions and cabbage, it adds a delicious and crunchy side to the sausage dish.

Watermelon Pad Thai

Add pureed water to Pad Thai to add a smooth texture to the peanut sauce. The sweetness of the watermelon also brings the spicy level down. If you are thinking that it might be too sweet, the watermelon actually gives a more refreshing finish to the dish.

Watermelon Curry

Curry and watermelon are not two items that you would think would go together but cumin, garlic, turmeric, and cayenne add complexity to the watermelon flavor. The sugar from the fruit adds its own sweet element to the dish.

Ending with a Touch of Watermelon

Watermelon Popsicles

Finish off a meal with watermelon popsicles. Add cream cheese, kiwi, and watermelon for a refreshing end to the perfect meal.

Watermelon Fruit Pizza

A fruit dessert pizza recipe is a healthy alternative to the traditional cookie crust. This pizza is an easy treat to make for dessert, add your favorite yogurt and fruit to the dish and enjoy!

Happy Hour Time

Watermelon is the perfect fruit to add to any mixed drink or enjoy blended in a non alcoholic beverage. Watermelon is a delicious and refreshing ingredient that will amp up any drink!

Watermelon Lemonade

Watermelon and lemonade are two summertime favorites. Add some pureed watermelon to your lemonade for a light and refreshing addition.

Watermelon Cooler Slushy

Watermelon is a fruit that can stand by itself. This cool drink recipe only needs some lime, ice and watermelon. Enjoy!