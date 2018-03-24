March Madness Game Day Treats

March Madness is in full swing, and it is time to get your Game Day headquarters set up. Big screen TV? Check. Seating all around for friends and family? Check. Cold brews and sodas to quench the thirst? Check. Looks like all that’s missing are the game day treats.

Whether you are watching alone or inviting over the crew, why not stock up on the best snacks? Treat yourself to something tasty this weekend.

Mini Bread Bowl Chili

Chili is one of those meals you can make a lot of, and always find a use for. Serve it up in a little bread bowl, simply pick up one of these delicious little bowls and bite in.

Mini Meatball Sliders

Whip up some meatballs, a tasty marinara and slap them on some slider buns. Top it all off with your favorite garnishes and–voila! Finger foods are always a great plan when it comes to game.

Cocktail Weenies

Despite the name, there is nothing “weenie”, these sausages are packed full of big flavor. Toss a pack of little sausages into a slow cooker, pour in in your favorite BBQ sauce, and simmer until it is all warmed through. You can even serve them up in the slow cooker and offer toothpicks or forks for people to pick.

Loaded Potato Skins

There is something dazzlingly delicious and beautiful about the potato, especially when it is smothered in cheese and bacon bits, baked to a golden crisp, and topped with sour cream and chives. This dish will take a little more preparation to get the potato ratio just right, but the end result is worth it.

Snack Mixes

Whip up is a snack mix with your favorite assortment of nuts, pretzels, sweets and dried fruit. There are plenty of recipes online that can give you ideas on how make the perfect mix for your game day.

Layered Dip with Chips or Veggies

Another game day snacking staple is a layered dip. Whether you are looking to make a dip with refried beans and guacamole and tortilla chips or a healthy dip with white beans and tomatoes, there is no bad choice. Put a plate of chips or veggies on the side and snack away.

Coconut Shrimp

In the mood for something a little more coastal? Heat up your fryer (or air fryer) and grab a bag of shrimp. Make a quick coconut breading with Panko breadcrumbs, egg whites, and flour, coat those shrimp liberally, and toss into the fryer. Coconut shrimp pairs well with a sweet pineapple-based or spicy Sriracha-based dipping sauce.

Pizza Fries

Pizza fries is one of the best food indulgences. Whether you are in the mood to make your own fries or if you have some sitting in the freezer, fry or bake them up and top with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and pepperonis. Broil the fries in the oven for a few minutes and you will have a snack that everyone will love. You can get creative by switching up the pizza toppings for the fries.

Cake Balls

Cake balls are an easy way to make a tasty treat. Simply bake up a cake and instead of making it an actual cake, crumble everything up and smother it in frosting. Stir, shape, and dip in melted chocolate or your favorite topping. Let those bad boys cool on some wax paper, and you are all set. Customize your cake balls and make them look like little basketballs!