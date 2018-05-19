How to Throw a Royal Wedding Tea Party

Are you excited about the royal wedding? Millions of Americans have been tuning in to watch royalty get married for decades. The beginning of Megan Markle’s marriage journey with Prince Harry is a cause for celebration! One of the best ways to celebrate is with the classic English tea party. Tea has long been part of the English way of life. For centuries, the British have enjoyed a spot of tea and bite to eat as a separate meal. Join along in the celebration, all you need is some planning and friends who love watching the British Royal Family as much as you do.

Charming Invites

The first thing you’ll need are invites. Choose hand written invitations in elegant script for a royal feel. Make the background of your invitation royal purple and use gold lettering. If you don’t have time to mail invitations, send out e-vites instead. Gracefully address to your guests, for example “request the honor of your presence.”

Beautiful Decorations

Decorate before your guests arrive. Create a beautiful centerpiece with classic English flowers like roses and violets. Bring out your best silverware and china, this is the royal wedding. If you don’t have any fancy china, create your own. Take ordinary paper plates and cut out flowers and glue them on the plates. Embellish your glasses, take a paper cups and glue a band of gold leaf around the sides. Purchase inexpensive tea cups at local stores or thrift shops. Look for cups in pastel shades to match your floral plates.

Fabulous Drinks

Tea is crucial element for the royal wedding tea party. Offer your guests a selection of different kinds of teas such as Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Green Tea, etc. Give your guests sugar, milk and honey so they can flavor the tea to their exact liking. For those who don’t like tea, give them other drinking options. Lemonade is a good summer choice. Coffee, wine and spirits are also appropriate.

Tea Sandwiches and Wedding Cake

It wouldn’t be a tea party without the classic English Tea Sandwiches. Classic English tea sandwiches include cucumber and dill, ham and brie with apples, crab salad, curried egg salad and poached salmon with cream cheese. Cut off the crusts to make them look fancy and elegant. Serve with strawberries and clotted cream. Also, include a selection of small cakes with sugared icing for a sweet finish to your meal.

Little Extras

Get into the spirit of the royal wedding by dressing the part. Crowns are easy to make out of aluminum foil and gold leaf or your guests make their own tiaras. Don’t want to do arts and crafts? Tell your guests to dress to impress and to wear their best royal wedding hats to the party. Keep your guests entertained by playing charming games such as naming as many members of royal family as they can in a single minute or shake things up by playing a royal wedding drinking game.